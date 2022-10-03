Read full article on original website
WDTV
William “Bill” Charles Knox III
William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953 in New Kensington,. Pennsylvania to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In addition to his mother, he is...
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
WDTV
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams, 70, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Weston on August 3, 1952, a son of the late Donald Neal and Ada Virginia Jordan Williams. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Williams.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Mia Margherita
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mia Margherita in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”
WDTV
Stepping into the path to success
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
WDTV
Fairmont State names new deputy chief of police
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has named James W. “Bil” McGahan III Deputy Chief of Police of the Fairmont State Police Department. McGahan brings 37 years of experience to the position. McGahan previously served as a Corporal and Lead Officer for the Fairmont State University Police...
WDTV
Glenville State students conduct research in the Philippines
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Glenville State University students and a faculty member traveled to the Philippines this summer to conduct field research as part of an ongoing exchange program with the University of the Philippines Los Banos College of Forestry and Natural Resources. The Glenville State group included Dr....
WDTV
Fairmont State professor named ASCE WV Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont State University Professor of Engineering Technology has been named the American Society of Civil Engineers WV Section Educator of the Year. Professor Tia Como has won the prestigious award, one that is given annually to an ASCE member and educator who has positively impacted the lives of their students inside and outside the classroom.
WDTV
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tennessee man led police in Harrison County on a high-speed chase and fled on foot in a motel parking lot before being arrested. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jarvon Davis, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for a defective registration light, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in police custody after officers say he shot at a neighbor who caught him trying to steal a catalytic converter. Police say they received a call that 56-year-old David Morrison was cutting off the catalytic converter of a neighbor’s car around 4:45 a.m. Monday on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.
WDTV
Mylan Park bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Olympic sized event may soon be coming to West Virginia. Earlier last month, Mylan Park put out a bid to the U.S. Olympic Diving Committee to host 2024 Olympic trials. The Aquatic Centers Director Jennifer Lainhart says it would be a huge honor to host...
