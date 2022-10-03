Read full article on original website
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
Sporting News
Why Matt Rhule, Panthers are sticking with Baker Mayfield as starter despite QB's struggles
The Baker Mayfield experiment with the Panthers has not gone as planned through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers sit at 1-3 and are tied for last place in the NFC South with the Saints. Carolina's defense has played well at times, but its offense has been below average, scoring just 19.5 points per game.
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny affecting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With Week 5 set to kick off on Thursday night, injury updates are more important than ever as fantasy football owners begin making start 'em, sit 'em decisions This week, in addition to Thursday night no-show Jonathan Taylor, we have a ton of notable veteran running backs (David Montgomery, Rashaad Penny, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift) who are dealing with issues that could hold them out and force fantasy owners to hit the waiver wire to find a fill-in sleeper.
Sporting News
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
Sporting News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why pregame chat with Patriots' Bill Belichick was 'really meaningful'
Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick certainly seem to hold one another in high regard. Before their Week 4 meeting, Rodgers referred to Belichick as "the best coach in the history of the game." And after the Packers' 27-24 overtime win, Rodgers enjoyed a lengthy chat with Belichick. During that conversation,...
5 things to know for Broncos vs Colts TNF game in Denver
The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
Sporting News
Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz: Is the Colts' offense any better in 2022 after offseason quarterback trades?
The Colts decided to make drastic changes to their quarterback room in the 2022 NFL offseason after a disappointing late-season collapse to close 2021. Indianapolis had a win-and-in scenario in Week 18 against the lowly Jaguars, who had already fired Urban Meyer and clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As such, the Colts were expected to easily win that contest and waltz into the postseason.
Sporting News
How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol
The Dolphins (3-1) will head to New York to take on the Jets (2-2) in a pivotal meeting of AFC East opponents in Week 5, and they'll do so without their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Bengals, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, as the third-year signal-caller is still in concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins.
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Colts odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Broncos host the Colts to open NFL Week 5 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), it will be about two teams trying to make up for the losses of their talented top running backs. While Denver lost Javonte Williams (knee) to major injury for the season, Indianapolis will be without Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for the first time in his career.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 5: Bengals top Ravens; Chiefs rip Raiders, Rams edge Cowboys
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season was another exercise in patience with Sporting News' picks and predictions against the spread. Many of the games played out as expected, but there was still a good chunk of surprise results to go against the grain. Surviving and advancing to the second half is the key after more mixed results.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick
The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida. The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Why you should wager on the Rams, other best bets
A quarter of the NFL season is in the books, but who's counting?. Now that we can separate the wheat from the chaff somewhat, among the NFL elite, my best wagers for this weekend are going to be sharper. Four games, in particular, caught my eye this week. From the impact of recent losses to plain ol’ bad matchups, I’ve zeroed in on these games for your betting pleasure.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 5: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
NFL DFS season rolls on, and as more data comes in on each player and matchup, the pricing for DraftKings and FanDuel contests is only getting tighter. We know which teams are good, which are bad, and which are mediocre at this point in the season. That makes it important to find some sleepers and stacks that can help earn key lineup differentiation that will help you to win both cash games and tournaments.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5
Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
Sporting News
Expert NFL Survivor Pool Picks, Tips, Advice Week 5
NFL survivor pools almost saw the biggest single elimination of what's already been a carnage-filled year, but Green Bay eked past the Patriots in overtime last week. That win helped stave off yet another week of big eliminations as we head toward the middle of the season. Fortunately, the football pool experts at PoolGenius are once again here to help you find the best Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks.
