Scientist
Fungal DNA, Cells Found in Human Tumors
Fungal DNA is present in various types of cancer, according to two studies published yesterday (September 29) in Cell. The findings add support to a hypothesized link between fungi and certain cancers, although researchers emphasize that there isn’t yet evidence for a causal connection. The studies provide “pretty compelling...
Scientists cured pneumonia in mice using revolutionary little robots
Scientists have used tiny robots to cure pneumonia in mice. The development was detailed in research published in the journal Nature Materials. In the study, researchers say that “bioinspired microrobots” can move through the body and deal with different microbes connected to certain illnesses. The technology is still...
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Fungi are commonly present in human tumors, and may someday be used as a tool to detect, diagnose and even treat cancer. That's according to an international team of scientists, which on Thursday unveiled what they said is the first-ever "pan-cancer mycobiome atlas" that describes the links between fungi and 35 types of cancer.
Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy
Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
Novel treatment effective for bladder cancer, study in mice shows
An epigenetics drug currently being used for the treatment of blood cancers and rare sarcomas can stop the growth of bladder cancer by activating the immune system, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study done in mice. It's the first time a drug used in hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas has...
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
People’s cancers are apparently playing host to their very own fungi. A pair of studies this week have documented the unique neighborhoods of fungal species that can live inside our tumors. It’s possible that these microbes may even influence how cancers grow or manage to fend off certain treatments.
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Tremendous Potential – Vitamin K Found To Prevent Cell Death
Scientists discover a new function for a long-known molecule. A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich has discovered a new function for vitamin K, which is generally known for its role in blood clotting. The scientists found that vitamin K in its completely reduced form functions as an antioxidant by efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural type of cell death in which cellular iron plays a major role and is characterized by the oxidative breakdown of cellular membranes. Furthermore, the researchers identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme decreasing vitamin K, the identity of which had been speculated but remained unknown for more than a half-century.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that theise fungi plays any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
Investigating rare genetic mutations led scientists to surprising blood pressure discovery
The kidneys are often the unsung heroes in maintaining healthy blood pressure, filtering 180 liters of fluid and a pound of salt every day to keep levels in check. But new research by University of Pittsburgh geneticists and nephrologists shows that, surprisingly, a cellular channel outside the kidneys is doing some of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping blood pressure under control.
For the first time, scientists can switch cancer-fighting cells on and off
Presenting at the CAR-TCR Summit in Boston, researchers from La Jolla’s Scripps Research described an off/on switch for CAR-T therapy, a potentially groundbreaking safety improvement for this powerful but risky therapy. As reported by STAT, the team from Calibr, Scripps’ drug development and discovery division, announced that the majority...
