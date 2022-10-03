Read full article on original website
bob@baker
2d ago
What a waste of resources to arrest folks for having tobacco or MJ. Ticket them and let them go.
8
LaLo
2d ago
Well if those people only get a ticket it usually continues but if they get arrested it usually stops .. so ….
4
BolinWalrus
1d ago
Why are occcupations being listed for misdemeanor non violent arrests? Linda baker, be a better person.
3
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ADENT, HANNAH RAE, W/F; POB: WYOMING; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: WESTLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ARREST...
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for a 'senseless' murder at Shops at Legacy in 2021
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison over a planned robbery that resulted in murder after he claimed another man was looking at his girlfriend, the Collin County District's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. A Collin County jury found Jordan Christopher Jacobs...
Allen man guilty of multiple federal crimes related to attempting to stage murder of client as suicide
DALLAS, Texas — An Allen man has been found guilty of multiple federal violations related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a Carrollton man, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found guilty by a jury of wire...
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
Wanted Texas felons arrested for mail theft in Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE -- Two wanted suspects out of Texas were arrested over the weekend in Sunnyvale following the theft of mail from residential mailboxes.In a press statement, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded Oct. 1 at around 2:22 a.m. to the 300 block of Santa Diana Terrace near Fair Oaks Ave. and Central Expressway.on a report of people stealing from mailboxes. Officers arrived as the suspects were attempting to flee in their vehicle.The suspects were apprehended and identified as Tamara Garcia and Derek Hopson. A check of the suspects revealed that Garcia had an outstanding felony warrant out of Texas for fraud. Officers searched their vehicle and found hundreds of pieces of mail belonging to dozens of victims, burglary tools, shaved postal service keys, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia, DPS said.Investigators determined the suspects were staying at a motel on the 800 block of E El Camino Real, where officers also found stolen mail and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. DPS said the vehicle they were driving was stolen. Garcia and Hopson were booked into county jail on charges of mail theft, receiving stolen property, misappropriation of lost property, theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
KAKE TV
Man gets probation after acquitted of murder in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man who was acquitted of murder in a shooting at Stryker Sports Complex in 2020 has been sentenced to probation on a firearm charge. Maurice Hall, of Garland, Texas, was convicted in August of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday sentenced Hall to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison, 75 hours of community service and a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The judge authorized his transfer to Texas as long as it's approved by the Texas court system.
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
fox4news.com
2 women arrested after brawl with student on Weatherford ISD school bus
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Two women were arrested on Saturday after a fight on a Weatherford ISD school bus last month. On Sept. 20 just before 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students to wait for a response from school administrators according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.
Dallas 7-Eleven robbery: Thieves fire shots at clerk, rip ATM out of store with truck
Police are searching for suspects accused of firing a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and attempting to rip an ATM out of the store on Tuesday morning in Dallas, Texas.
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women Arrested
Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students.Jesswin Thomas/Unsplash. Two women were arrested last weekend after a fight broke out on a Weatherford ISD school bus in September. On Sept. 20, around 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students, waiting for a response from school administrators.
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
ntdaily.com
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.
keranews.org
Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
dallasexpress.com
Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police
A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
