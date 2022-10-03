Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
roundtherocktx.com
Music on Main continues this Wednesday
Music on Main returns with fan-favorite, Carolyn Wonderland, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 5 in Prete Plaza!. The music series continues every Wednesday night through Nov. 9. Check out the variety of dining options on Main Street or pack a picnic basket to enjoy the evening of fun and music! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and the entire family. There will be face painting, balloon artists, free parking and more!
Leander bakery The Sweet Cupfé serves up classic, custom confections to community
Owner Lizzette Allen opened The Sweet Cupfé storefront in July. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Former stay-at-home mom turned self-taught baker Lizzette Allen opened The Sweet Cupfé in Leander on July 12. Allen began baking while having cravings for sweet treats during pregnancy with her third child nearly 10 years...
austinmonthly.com
7 Adult-Friendly Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Austin
Warning: This haunted house is not for the faint of heart. In fact, the 20-year-old horror hot spot was once named “The Scariest Haunted House in America” by the Travel Channel. Be prepared to scream your head off as you brave your way through this year’s iteration, which features themes like The Abominations (a world of flesh-hungry beings back from the dead), Tormented (a nightmare-inspired homage to House of Torments past), and Return to Illusion Manor (a home haunted by supernatural ghouls). Boo! Oct. 1-2, 5-9, 12-31, and Nov. 4-5.
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Helen From Austin Animal Center
Meet Helen from Austin Animal Center! Perfect size, 60 pounds and only 2 years young! Helen went to an off-site event this past weekend and stole the show! She was so well-behaved with everyone she met!. If you are looking for a sweet, silly, playful girl, look no further! Helen...
tribeza.com
13 Can’t-Miss Fall Festivals in Austin Besides ACL
If you live in the Austin area, you’ve likely been anticipating the arrival of Austin City Limits for months now. However, if you’re making the decision to forgo the mega music fest at Zilker this year, don’t think that you’ve missed out on all the action. Festival season in Austin doesn’t end with ACL — it’s really just getting started. Fall brings cooler nights and an abundance of community holidays and celebrations. Take a look at our list of favorites below to discover impressive local lineups, unique art experiences and more budget-friendly alternatives heading to town.
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway
Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
Mama Bobcat & Kittens Spotted Playing Around In Texas Backyard: WATCH
This home had some unexpected visitors!
TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?
Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
Downtown Hutto's Creative Touch rebrands as Hutto General Store
Hutto General Store held an event officially marking its name change Oct. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Gift shop and candy store Creative Touch, located at 103 East St., Hutto, officially rebranded as Hutto General Store on Oct. 1. The store, which has made its home in downtown Hutto since 1992, offers a variety of goods including jewelry, seasonal decorations, specialty food items, candy, toys, clothing, cookware, candles and home decor. 512-759-1088. www.huttogeneralstore.com.
This Texas Town Is Viral For Its Name & Locals Are Making The 'Pfunniest' Jokes
A suburban area near Austin, TX is home to a city called Pflugerville, which is currently known for making fun of its own name and the Internet is loving it for all the humorous details you can spot there. Pflugerville, pronounced floo-gr-vil, is actually just a German word for "plowmen."...
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
80's pop stars to play two shows in Copperas Cove bar
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove bar is hosting an 80's night this week, with some very special guests. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fubar Sports Bar will welcome 80's pop icons Tiffany and Jade Starling to their stage in a unique event for music fans. Tiffany rocketed to...
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
Kyle-area crafters will soon have access to Hobby Lobby
A new location of Hobby Lobby is set to open in summer 2023 in Kyle. (Courtesy Hobby Lobby) The Kyle Economic Development Department announced Sept. 16 that Hobby Lobby will open a store in the Village at Kyle shopping center at the corner of I-35 and Kyle Parkway, which is slated to open in summer 2023.
101x.com
Jason Is Going To Fix Manor
He is determined to fix Manor, one school at a time! We recently got a DM from a listener who was concerned about Jason’s sort-of stepson Bumblito going to Manor High School. Evidently, the schools over there have a reputation for being terrible. In order to get out of driving Bumblito to Round Rock every day for class… I mean, in order to improve Manor out of the goodness of his heart… Jason wants to fix the school system. What should he do in order to make it a fairly okay place for Bumblito to attend?
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
What's the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas this fall?
