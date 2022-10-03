ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roundtherocktx.com

Music on Main continues this Wednesday

Music on Main returns with fan-favorite, Carolyn Wonderland, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 5 in Prete Plaza!. The music series continues every Wednesday night through Nov. 9. Check out the variety of dining options on Main Street or pack a picnic basket to enjoy the evening of fun and music! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and the entire family. There will be face painting, balloon artists, free parking and more!
ROUND ROCK, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Adult-Friendly Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Austin

Warning: This haunted house is not for the faint of heart. In fact, the 20-year-old horror hot spot was once named “The Scariest Haunted House in America” by the Travel Channel. Be prepared to scream your head off as you brave your way through this year’s iteration, which features themes like The Abominations (a world of flesh-hungry beings back from the dead), Tormented (a nightmare-inspired homage to House of Torments past), and Return to Illusion Manor (a home haunted by supernatural ghouls). Boo! Oct. 1-2, 5-9, 12-31, and Nov. 4-5.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown

Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Round Rock, TX
tribeza.com

13 Can’t-Miss Fall Festivals in Austin Besides ACL

If you live in the Austin area, you’ve likely been anticipating the arrival of Austin City Limits for months now. However, if you’re making the decision to forgo the mega music fest at Zilker this year, don’t think that you’ve missed out on all the action. Festival season in Austin doesn’t end with ACL — it’s really just getting started. Fall brings cooler nights and an abundance of community holidays and celebrations. Take a look at our list of favorites below to discover impressive local lineups, unique art experiences and more budget-friendly alternatives heading to town.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway

Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
LAKEWAY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Photography#Pumpkin Patch#Local Life#Fall Festival#Localevent#Old Settlers Association#Tx#First Responders#Tex Mex#Bbq
KIXS FM 108

TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?

Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Downtown Hutto's Creative Touch rebrands as Hutto General Store

Hutto General Store held an event officially marking its name change Oct. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Gift shop and candy store Creative Touch, located at 103 East St., Hutto, officially rebranded as Hutto General Store on Oct. 1. The store, which has made its home in downtown Hutto since 1992, offers a variety of goods including jewelry, seasonal decorations, specialty food items, candy, toys, clothing, cookware, candles and home decor. 512-759-1088. www.huttogeneralstore.com.
HUTTO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KCEN

80's pop stars to play two shows in Copperas Cove bar

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove bar is hosting an 80's night this week, with some very special guests. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fubar Sports Bar will welcome 80's pop icons Tiffany and Jade Starling to their stage in a unique event for music fans. Tiffany rocketed to...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

Jason Is Going To Fix Manor

He is determined to fix Manor, one school at a time! We recently got a DM from a listener who was concerned about Jason’s sort-of stepson Bumblito going to Manor High School. Evidently, the schools over there have a reputation for being terrible. In order to get out of driving Bumblito to Round Rock every day for class… I mean, in order to improve Manor out of the goodness of his heart… Jason wants to fix the school system. What should he do in order to make it a fairly okay place for Bumblito to attend?
MANOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy