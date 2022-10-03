ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

CBS LA

How to use life insurance to pay off debt

A life insurance policy protects your dependents in the event of your death. It does this by paying out a predetermined sum, which is intended to replace the income of the policyholder. If you have whole or universal life insurance coverage, your policy comes with a cash value that you...
Fortune

These 5 credit card mistakes can negatively impact your credit score and lead to debt

Rewards credit cards are designed to encourage you to spend—just make sure not to buy more than you normally would—or should. Credit cards are a useful and convenient financial tool. When used responsibly, they can help consumers build credit, finance purchases, and in some cases, earn rewards such as cash back or miles. These benefits are enticing but come at a high cost if you’re not careful.
The Associated Press

In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot of procrastination, and it’s no wonder why. Facing your debt isn’t exactly a fun way to spend an hour. Still, there are actions you can take that will make getting out of debt feel more attainable. And there are ways to lower interest payments, which will save you money as you work toward paying down your balance. “We see debt as, ‘Oh my god, I screwed up.’ That is baloney in all caps,” says Kate Mielitz, an Olympia, Washington-based accredited financial counselor with a doctorate in personal financial planning. “Americans struggle to pay back debt, struggle to save and struggle to do the things we know are the right thing. We just have to say, ‘OK, that was yesterday. What can I do to take one step today?’” 1. FORGIVE YOURSELF FIRST, THEN MAKE A PLAN
actionlifemedia.com

How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster

Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
Fortune

What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model

Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
Motley Fool

Why It Pays to Use a Personal Loan to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

It's a matter of making your debt more affordable. Credit cards are notorious for charging a lot of interest. Personal loan interest rates can be far more affordable, especially if you have good credit. Many people wind up with credit card debt for one reason or another. For some, it's...
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
