ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means

After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
WUPE

You’re Not Allowed to Pass Out This Halloween Candy in Massachusetts

Halloween is only a few weeks away and Massachusetts residents are stocking up on candy, as record high amount of trick-or-treaters are expected as pandemic fears quell. We're always told to check children's Halloween candy for any kind of drugs or sharp objects, but there is actually one kind of candy that is illegal to pass out at trick-or-treat or serve to minors at all.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sickness#General Health#Linus Covid#Ma Families
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

How Old Is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Massachusetts?

With Halloween just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start shopping for candy to pass out to the youngsters on the last night of October. For some reason there is one particular I had an addiction to around Halloween. That candy happens to be "Milk Duds". Why? I don't know. I think it has to do with the Chocolate with that Carmel texture. After all they're made by Hershey's. By the way speaking of candy, check out this candy you should not pass out in Massachusetts that Marjo wrote about.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient

BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
WSBS

Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?

The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy