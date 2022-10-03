Read full article on original website
NECN
COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means
After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
Smell Fish? It Might Be Worse Than You Think; Massachusetts Fire Prevention Week Starts On October 9
Lenox Fire Chief Chris O'Brien was nice enough to join us on-air on Saturday to talk about the start of "Fire Prevention Week" here in Massachusetts. O'Brien talked about the importance of having smoke and/or carbon monoxide detectors in your home, he could not stress the importance of this enough.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Is It Illegal To Back Out Of Your Driveway In Massachusetts?
There are two types of people in the world, people who back into their driveway and people who nose into their driveway. For the folks who back into their driveway, it's an obsession. They don't do it just sometimes, they never falter. I mean, it is easier to exit your...
You’re Not Allowed to Pass Out This Halloween Candy in Massachusetts
Halloween is only a few weeks away and Massachusetts residents are stocking up on candy, as record high amount of trick-or-treaters are expected as pandemic fears quell. We're always told to check children's Halloween candy for any kind of drugs or sharp objects, but there is actually one kind of candy that is illegal to pass out at trick-or-treat or serve to minors at all.
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
Positively Massachusetts: Local man selling wooden ducks to raise money for people battling cancer
A local cancer survivor is selling handcrafted wooded ducks to raise money for people who are battling the horrible disease. Learn about his story in the video above. To purchase a duck, click here. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on...
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
How Old Is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Massachusetts?
With Halloween just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start shopping for candy to pass out to the youngsters on the last night of October. For some reason there is one particular I had an addiction to around Halloween. That candy happens to be "Milk Duds". Why? I don't know. I think it has to do with the Chocolate with that Carmel texture. After all they're made by Hershey's. By the way speaking of candy, check out this candy you should not pass out in Massachusetts that Marjo wrote about.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: what’s being done to combat rising home heating oil costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of home heating oil has been on the rise throughout New England. Now, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is calling for lawmakers to act on his proposal for a home heating oil reserve fund. It would help people in the Bay State combat high prices.
WCVB
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Numerous towns, small cities in Mass. listed among the best places to live in America
The new WalletHub ranking also gives high marks to Portland, Maine. Massachusetts is a prime location for residents who enjoy small-city life, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website recently released a list of the best small cities to live in America, and seven Massachusetts spots made the top 20.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient
BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
WCVB
Some say delays, confusion plague Massachusetts' paid leave program
BOSTON — A year and a half since Massachusetts began issuing Paid Family Medical Leave, some are givingthe state program mixed reviews. Among the complaints are long wait times for benefits, unclear application instructions and a general lack of awareness about how the program works by human resource officers.
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
