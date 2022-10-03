Wabash, Ind. – Make lunchtime about more than what you eat when you attend Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s upcoming Lunch and Learn event from 12:15-12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and create a beautiful piece of art during the Resist Technique Painting class held at the Education and Resource Center at Charley Creek Gardens.

WABASH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO