Turn Lunchtime into Art Time at Charley Creek Garden’s Lunch and Learn Event Create Unique Artwork at Resist Technique Painting Class
Wabash, Ind. – Make lunchtime about more than what you eat when you attend Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s upcoming Lunch and Learn event from 12:15-12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and create a beautiful piece of art during the Resist Technique Painting class held at the Education and Resource Center at Charley Creek Gardens.
