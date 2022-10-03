While many people are interested in creating for-profit businesses and companies, there are those who want to create a non-profit and that is ok. In fact, there are a bunch of benefits to creating a non-profit entity that I will go over in this article so anyone interested in creating their own non-profit can make an informed decision. One benefit is that many non-profits are cheaper to start than certain kinds of for-profit benefits. In general, you usually start a non-profit business in the United States by visiting the website of your secretary of state and filling out some kind of simple paperwork. The application fee is usually less than one hundred dollars, though it might cost a bit more if you want to become federally tax-exempt.

23 HOURS AGO