This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
Election Day now a holiday for most Fort Worth ISD students
FORT WORTH, Texas — A lot of Fort Worth ISD students can consider themselves lucky, because they just got another day off from school. The Board of Education approved unanimously to make Election Day (Nov. 8) a holiday for most students. Instead, it'll be a Professional Learning Day for teachers and staff.
Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
Flu is already appearing in North Texas
DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
The Grandmother of Juneteenth could become a Nobel Peace Prize recipient on Friday. Here's what we know so far
FORT WORTH, Texas — Imagine it being your 96th birthday and you find out that you'll be receiving a Nobel Prize to credit your years of hard work and dedication towards something you're passionate about. That dream could be a reality on Friday for Fort Worth's own Opal Lee....
Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles
DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It’s...
Former Texas standout and WNBA player Tiffany Jackson dies at 37
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37. Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast...
After 5 years in foster care and 2 Wednesday's Child features, 16-year-old Jason has found his forever family
ARLINGTON, Texas — We have some great news about a teen boy we featured twice as our Wednesday's Child! He is about to get adopted by a couple who knew he was supposed to be their son. Sometimes, we have to do stories on foster children multiple times to...
Watauga resident claims Texas Lottery prize for $1 million
WATAUGA, Texas — Do you know someone in Watauga that stopped by an Albertsons store in Fort Worth recently? If so, you might want to ask if they picked up an extra million dollars lately. The Texas Lottery says a resident from Watauga claimed their Texas Two Step prize...
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
'Officer Big B': Fort Worth police looking to recruit through viral video
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Howdy folks, Officer Big B here. Are you looking for a new job?" are the first words out of the mouth of a Fort Worth police officer trying to recruit people from all backgrounds. "Officer Big B" does a lot of walking and talking in...
UNT's Health Science Center gets nearly $150 million to study Alzheimer's
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas university will receive nearly $150 million in a grant for Alzheimer's research. The Institute for Translational Research at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was awarded $148.78 million over a five-year grant, the university announced Monday. The...
Arlington Police announce new system to help solve gun violence
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington Police announced a new major way of solving violent crimes. They’re using a decades-long technology system in a new way, where they’re able to link criminals related to gun violence. “We want to make sure we’re addressing gun violence in the city,” said...
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for a 'senseless' murder at Shops at Legacy in 2021
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison over a planned robbery that resulted in murder after he claimed another man was looking at his girlfriend, the Collin County District's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. A Collin County jury found Jordan Christopher Jacobs...
Fort Worth City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming under fire for how he handled a potential conflict-of-interest when it comes to city business. Cooke is personal friends with the owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they invited Cooke on their private plane to attend the Aspen Jazz Festival. Cooke got the chance to see jazz artists like Stevie Nicks perform live on stage.
Funeral set for Flower Mound firefighter who died of occupational cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A procession and funeral service has been announced for a beloved firefighter in Flower Mound who lost his battle with cancer at the shocking age of 33. Wade Cannon died Saturday night after undergoing multiple chemotherapy treatments and clinical trials to thwart stage four colon...
