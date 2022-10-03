ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles

DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It's...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming under fire for how he handled a potential conflict-of-interest when it comes to city business. Cooke is personal friends with the owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they invited Cooke on their private plane to attend the Aspen Jazz Festival. Cooke got the chance to see jazz artists like Stevie Nicks perform live on stage.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Flu is already appearing in North Texas

DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas

TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Election Day now a holiday for most Fort Worth ISD students

FORT WORTH, Texas — A lot of Fort Worth ISD students can consider themselves lucky, because they just got another day off from school. The Board of Education approved unanimously to make Election Day (Nov. 8) a holiday for most students. Instead, it'll be a Professional Learning Day for teachers and staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

A guide to renter's rights in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn't working. Yet the forecast...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Watauga resident claims Texas Lottery prize for $1 million

WATAUGA, Texas — Do you know someone in Watauga that stopped by an Albertsons store in Fort Worth recently? If so, you might want to ask if they picked up an extra million dollars lately. The Texas Lottery says a resident from Watauga claimed their Texas Two Step prize...
WATAUGA, TX

