This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
In East Dallas, a hand-rolled Cuban cigar shop, and the story of perseverance behind its success
DALLAS — A few hundred feet from a Hong Kong tailor, several fast food joints and an Albertson’s in the Casa Linda neighborhood of East Dallas, Jose Hernandez is rolling cigars. Hernandez, 34, grew up watching his grandfather fabricate cigars by hand in central Cuba. Those were good...
Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles
DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It’s...
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
Fort Worth City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming under fire for how he handled a potential conflict-of-interest when it comes to city business. Cooke is personal friends with the owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they invited Cooke on their private plane to attend the Aspen Jazz Festival. Cooke got the chance to see jazz artists like Stevie Nicks perform live on stage.
Flu is already appearing in North Texas
DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
DFW weather: Temperatures warm up a bit heading into the weekend. Rain chances on the horizon
North Texas will be near 90 by Thursday but then temperatures drop from there. Here's the latest.
The Grandmother of Juneteenth could become a Nobel Peace Prize recipient on Friday. Here's what we know so far
FORT WORTH, Texas — Imagine it being your 96th birthday and you find out that you'll be receiving a Nobel Prize to credit your years of hard work and dedication towards something you're passionate about. That dream could be a reality on Friday for Fort Worth's own Opal Lee....
Dallas police asking for leads in deadly shooting near Fair Park
Alicia Womack, 21, was shot while walking home. The investigation into her death is happening as police and neighbors gather for National Night Out events.
'Officer Big B': Fort Worth police looking to recruit through viral video
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Howdy folks, Officer Big B here. Are you looking for a new job?" are the first words out of the mouth of a Fort Worth police officer trying to recruit people from all backgrounds. "Officer Big B" does a lot of walking and talking in...
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
Election Day now a holiday for most Fort Worth ISD students
FORT WORTH, Texas — A lot of Fort Worth ISD students can consider themselves lucky, because they just got another day off from school. The Board of Education approved unanimously to make Election Day (Nov. 8) a holiday for most students. Instead, it'll be a Professional Learning Day for teachers and staff.
Mercedes Clement's mom talks about police identifying her daughters remains
Mercedes Clement went missing nearly two years ago. Police recently identified her remains found in Collin County.
After 5 years in foster care and 2 Wednesday's Child features, 16-year-old Jason has found his forever family
ARLINGTON, Texas — We have some great news about a teen boy we featured twice as our Wednesday's Child! He is about to get adopted by a couple who knew he was supposed to be their son. Sometimes, we have to do stories on foster children multiple times to...
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
Amid National Night Out, police are asking for leads in deadly shooting near Fair Park
DALLAS — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman in a neighborhood near Fair Park. Asia Womack, 21, was found on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue with several gunshot wounds on Monday night. Family members said the James Madison High School grad was walking home from playing basketball when the shooting happened.
Tarrant County food bank expanding to help those in need
The Tarrant County food bank is getting a much-needed expansion in size. They say the new building will help them distribute 20 Million pounds of produce.
Watauga resident claims Texas Lottery prize for $1 million
WATAUGA, Texas — Do you know someone in Watauga that stopped by an Albertsons store in Fort Worth recently? If so, you might want to ask if they picked up an extra million dollars lately. The Texas Lottery says a resident from Watauga claimed their Texas Two Step prize...
