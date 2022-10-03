ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
WITN

KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
WITN

Man wanted in August murder now in police custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six weeks after a murder in Greenville, police have taken a suspect into custody. Ja’len Everett was arrested Monday night on E. Corbett Street. Police have been looking for Everett since August for the murder of Kevin Rockemore on Joel Drive. His arrest came from...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting

The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
AYDEN, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Police Seek Information on Whereabouts of Missing Juvenile/Runaway

On September 28, 2022, at 2:23 p.m. Kashandon Hodges-Williams, 16 years-old was reported missing from her residence in Craven Terrace. Kashandon was reported to have run away from the residence and may be staying in the area with unknown friend(s). Kashandon is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

