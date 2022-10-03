Read full article on original website
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
Robbery ends in 2 arrests, money recovered by K-9 in Halifax County
The arrests were said to be largely thanks to a calm store associate, a K-9 and the quick thinking of deputies.
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
WITN
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WITN
KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
foxwilmington.com
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Whitaker — now suspended — has been an employee of Johnston...
WITN
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six weeks after a murder in Greenville, police have taken a suspect into custody. Ja’len Everett was arrested Monday night on E. Corbett Street. Police have been looking for Everett since August for the murder of Kevin Rockemore on Joel Drive. His arrest came from...
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting
The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
Dive team called after driver appears to throw gun into lake
ZEBULON, N.C. — A large investigation unfolded Monday evening in Franklin County after officials said a driver appeared to throw a gun out a car window and into a lake. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. along on U.S. Highway 64 near Zebulon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's...
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Seek Information on Whereabouts of Missing Juvenile/Runaway
On September 28, 2022, at 2:23 p.m. Kashandon Hodges-Williams, 16 years-old was reported missing from her residence in Craven Terrace. Kashandon was reported to have run away from the residence and may be staying in the area with unknown friend(s). Kashandon is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
Death penalty hearing underway for man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A judge could decide whether to seek the death penalty against Darius Sessoms for the murder of Cannon Hinnant.
