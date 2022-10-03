Read full article on original website
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
BNSF Takeover One Step Closer as MRL Engineers Ratify Implementation Agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link engineers approved an implementation agreement with BNSF Railway last week, paving the way for BNSF Railway’s planned takeover of the regional railroad as early as 2023. Earlier this year, MRL announced that it was ending its lease of the former Northern Pacific...
Q&A with Mineral County sheriff candidate Ryan Funke
Editor's Note: Mineral County voters will choose a new sheriff in the Nov. 8 general election. Ryan Funke won the Republican primary. Gretchen Webb later entered the race as an independent and her name will be on the ballot. My name is Ryan Funke and I’m 43 years old. I am 3rd generation born and raised Montanan. My family has been in Montana for over 100 years. I am married to the love of my life Danica and we have an amazing son, Cash. We moved to Mineral County in 2018, when I took the job of deputy sheriff...
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week
Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
Online permit needed for fall burning
Open burning is allowed again in Mineral County for the grasses, leaves, weeds, branches and pine needles you’ve raked into your autumn burn-pile. Starting this fall, you will need an online permit, as an entirely new system is in place. Milo Nyseth, USFS Prevention Tech for Superior Ranger District, explained the reason for the change and challenges because some people do not have computer access. “In years past, it was open burning come October 1st and you didn’t need a permit,” he said. “Most of this new process is for homeowners who have a small slash pile to burn and...
Missoula County Public Schools issues bear reminder
Missoula County Public Schools is reminding parents and students to be aware of increased bear activity in the area.
Q&A with Mineral County sheriff candidate Gretchen Webb
Editor's Note: Mineral County voters will choose a new sheriff in the Nov. 8 general election. Ryan Funke won the Republican primary. Gretchen Webb later entered the race as an independent and her name will be on the ballot. Since I became a full-time resident of Mineral County, I have watched sheriffs come and go, criminal investigations not being conducted properly, jail closing and opening, and the citizens losing confidence in our Sheriff’s Office. I was disheartened to watch the decline in confidence of our law enforcement. I am a retired captain, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, with 32 years of law...
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Zylawy named Montana Association of Counties president
The Montana Association of County Commissioners was formed in January 1909 for the purposes of providing advocacy on behalf of its members at the State Legislature. In 1973 the Association was reorganized as the Montana Association of Counties to allow for the creation of a permanent office and authorized the hiring of an Executive Director and appropriate staff. More changes and upgrades followed by bringing many contracted services in-house for cost effectiveness and a cohesiveness of collaboration. In 1985, a group of Montana counties banded together to create the MACo Joint Powers Authority (JPA) Workers’ Compensation Trust, in response to...
New charge filed against man linked to Whitefish shooting last May
Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a Rollins man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish in May, allegedly connecting him to two other incidents involving gunfire that same night. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, initially was brought up on a felony criminal endangerment charge following the May 14...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
Local employers take creative measures to recruit qualified candidates
In the face of ongoing hiring challenges, local employers across all industries are taking creative measures to remove barriers in the hiring processes and appeal to qualified and capable candidates. More than 70 employers attended the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, with...
Planned power outage to impact Kalispell area on Wednesday
The Bonneville Power Administration has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative of a planned power outage for later this week.
Ticklish? Massive LIVE Body Painting Event in Downtown Missoula
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
Thorne Creek Fire salvage project OK'd
On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., during a thunderstorm, a lightning strike ignited dry brush 6 miles north northeast of Thompson Falls and the Thorn Creek Fire was created. On Oct. 7, it was 100% contained after burning nearly 40,000 acres. It was a summer that residents will never forget with evacuations, structure loss and thick dense smoke. Not that many years ago, after a fire of this magnitude, salvage logging would be tied up in red tape for so long that the value of any recoverable timber would be lost. But that’s not the case here....
Congdon and Clouse headline cowboy poetry event
As you enter the Cattle Lack Ranch north of Arlee, you’ll instantly see why this has become an extremely popular venue for social events in western Montana. The original calving barn from the Schall family has a ruffed wood circular bar in the middle with a corner stage for entertainment, an ample sized, yet cozy dance floor with horse saddle chairs, heavy made wood beam benches and tables making whatever event taking place as much fun as possible. “This location reeks of Native American history as my grandfather homesteaded her in 1911,” shares Sharon Schall-Daniel, 3rd generation Montanan and owner...
