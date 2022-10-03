Open burning is allowed again in Mineral County for the grasses, leaves, weeds, branches and pine needles you’ve raked into your autumn burn-pile. Starting this fall, you will need an online permit, as an entirely new system is in place. Milo Nyseth, USFS Prevention Tech for Superior Ranger District, explained the reason for the change and challenges because some people do not have computer access. “In years past, it was open burning come October 1st and you didn’t need a permit,” he said. “Most of this new process is for homeowners who have a small slash pile to burn and...

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO