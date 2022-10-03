Read full article on original website
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman
According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
WPFO
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
That Stinks! Skunk Makes Its Way Into SPCA Dog Pen & Sprays Them All
Let me start by saying that people who volunteer at animal shelters are amazing. They deal with some of the stinkiest situations you could think of. They are highly underappreciated, in my opinion, especially in situations like the one that happened at the SPCA of Hancock County this past week.
wgan.com
Couple found dead in Orrington home
Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
WMTW
Testimony to begin in trial of Maine mother accused of killing young child
BELFAST, Maine — Opening statements are expected Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen. The first witnesses will be called when opening statements are done. The 36-year-old from Stockton Springs is accused of killing her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, in June of 2021. She...
Corey Bagley Named Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy
Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
Town of Bar Harbor Wants Your Opinion on Housing
In an effort to help foster the development of diverse and affordable housing options for workers in the community, the Town of Bar Harbor wants to hear from the community. It specifically wants to hear from area residents who work, or would like to work, in Bar Harbor but for whom availability and affordability presents a challenge. Data is needed to help drive future decision-making.
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
One person found dead in Lamoine
BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on the Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
$200,000 of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack & Meth Found in Maine Car w/ Children Inside
A Major drug bust happened in Maine over the weekend as the result of a routine traffic stop. WMTW News 8 is reporting that a Penobscot Sheriff's Deputy pulled a vehicle over this past weekend and was performing a regular traffic stop. During that traffic stop, something led the deputy to believe the vehicle, which had a man, woman and two young children inside, needed to be searched.
Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Award Winners
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce announced their Annual Award Winners on Wednesday, October 5th. Winners will be presented their awards at the Chamber's Annual Dinner, which for the 1st time since 2019 will be held in person. The event will take place at the Atlantic Oceanside on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
penbaypilot.com
Camden firefighters respond to smoke-filled garage, secure valuable cars from damage
CAMDEN — The first call came in at 2 a.m., Saturday morning, as a triggered smoke alarm at 100 Mount Battie Street in Camden send area firefighters to a large multi-use building. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley and Camden Police Officer Troy Bennett arrived at the same time to discover smoke had filled a garage there where car enthusiasts restore classic vehicles.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
