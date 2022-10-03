ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock

Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
HANCOCK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman

According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Hancock County, ME
Pets & Animals
County
Hancock County, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Hancock County, ME
Lifestyle
wgan.com

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
Z107.3

Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson

A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Hound Dog#Companion Dog#Spca#Pet Lover
WDEA AM 1370

Corey Bagley Named Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy

Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Town of Bar Harbor Wants Your Opinion on Housing

In an effort to help foster the development of diverse and affordable housing options for workers in the community, the Town of Bar Harbor wants to hear from the community. It specifically wants to hear from area residents who work, or would like to work, in Bar Harbor but for whom availability and affordability presents a challenge. Data is needed to help drive future decision-making.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person found dead in Lamoine

BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on the Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
HOLDEN, ME
Kool AM

$200,000 of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack & Meth Found in Maine Car w/ Children Inside

A Major drug bust happened in Maine over the weekend as the result of a routine traffic stop. WMTW News 8 is reporting that a Penobscot Sheriff's Deputy pulled a vehicle over this past weekend and was performing a regular traffic stop. During that traffic stop, something led the deputy to believe the vehicle, which had a man, woman and two young children inside, needed to be searched.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden firefighters respond to smoke-filled garage, secure valuable cars from damage

CAMDEN — The first call came in at 2 a.m., Saturday morning, as a triggered smoke alarm at 100 Mount Battie Street in Camden send area firefighters to a large multi-use building. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley and Camden Police Officer Troy Bennett arrived at the same time to discover smoke had filled a garage there where car enthusiasts restore classic vehicles.
CAMDEN, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 6

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
CASTINE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy