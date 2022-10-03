Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," her wife says in first interview since star WNBA player was sentenced to 9 years in Russia
In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner's wife tells CBS Mornings that she is terrified of the WNBA star's Russian prison sentence
Brittney Griner is serving a 9 1/2-year prison sentence in Russia after being found guilty on drug charges. Since she was originally detained on Feb. 17, the situation has felt like an unreal experience for her wife Cherelle, in a nightmarish kind of way, as she told CBS Mornings. In...
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
swishappeal.com
Kim Mulkey’s refusal to publicly comment on Brittney Griner speaks volumes
Entering only her second season as head coach of the LSU Lady Tigers, Kim Mulkey already has flexed the recruiting chops that allowed her to establish the Baylor Lady Bears as a women’s college basketball powerhouse, attracting an impressive collection of players to Baton Rouge. Rapper-hooper Flau’jae Johnson, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT
South Korean reprisal launch blows up after North's success. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.
Herald & Review
3 physicists share Nobel Prize; Supreme Court hears voting rights case; Oath Keepers trial underway
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'. By SEUNG MIN KIM, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and DANICA COTO - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs...
Herald & Review
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene; Biden heads to Florida; Judge passes Maris with No. 62
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct....
Fired Sparks GM settles lawsuit vs. WNBA team
A former Los Angeles Sparks general manager who alleged in a lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired in 2019 for raising complaints of alleged misconduct by the then-team president and a managing partner has reached a settlement with the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tiffany Jackson Dies at 37: Tributes Pour in for Former WNBA Star
The former WNBA player died of breast cancer on Monday in a loss that's rocked the world of women's basketball.
Brittney Griner’s wife calls 9-year sentence ‘terrifying,' says Griner is a 'hostage': ‘Do we get her back?’
Brittney Griner's wife said she is a "hostage" and it "terrifies" her that she may never see the WNBA star again following her 9-year prison sentence in Russia.
Comments / 0