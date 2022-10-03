The movie Bros, premiering September 30, is the first gay romantic comedy ever released in theaters by a major film company (Universal Studios), and the first to feature an almost entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. At the center of this double milestone is Billy Eichner, the actor and comedian known for his acerbic, high-octane game show, Billy on the Street, and roles in Difficult People, the 2019 version of The Lion King, and Impeachment: American Crime Story. Bros marks the first time Eichner has starred in and cowritten (with director Nick Stoller) a studio film. Understandably, there have been unexpected challenges along the way: While promoting Bros, Eichner found himself in a Twitter dust-up with fans of Fire Island director Joel Kim Booster over comments Eichner made that seemed to disparage streaming films made by LGBTQ+ artists. (The two quickly made up, with Eichner joking, “I’m sorry that I was canceled and that our remake of I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry has been shelved.”) Here, the self-proclaimed neurotic talks about carrying the dual weights of representing the LGBTQ+ community to mainstream audiences and cracking the door open further for gay and queer storytellers—all while managing the logistical chaos of filmmaking.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO