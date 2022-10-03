Read full article on original website
Jason Bateman said he 'almost took' down Michael Jackson while riding his bicycle around Universal Studios in the '80s
The "Ozark" star said he and fellow child actor Ricky Schroder nearly ran Jackson over while filming the NBC sitcom "Silver Spoons."
Washington Examiner
Gay rom-com Bros reveals the insufferable narcissism of the woke Left
The governing premise of Billy Eichner’s new movie Bros is: “Love is not love.” This means, as Eichner’s character Bobby Lieber explains, that gay love is not the same as straight love: “That is a lie we had to make up to convince you idiots to treat us fairly.”
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Dot-Marie Jones Slams Low Turnout for ‘Bros’: ‘It’s Not Contagious, F—in’ Go See a Movie’
After a low opening turnout in theaters for LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” writer and star Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter Sunday that it was “disappointing” that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.” Dot-Marie Jones, who co-stars in the film, echoed Eichner’s sentiments Sunday evening at the Best in Drag Show, an annual parody drag pageant that functions as a charity benefit for people living with HIV/AIDS, and at which Jones was serving on the panel of judges. “There’s so much heart and so many wonderful good laughs in this [movie],” Jones told Variety at the Orpheum Theatre...
wonderwall.com
Loretta Lynn remembered: Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, Shania Twain, Reba, Kacey Musgraves and more stars honor the music legend gone at 90
Loretta Lynn, an icon commonly referred to as the First Lady of Country Music, has passed away. She was 90. Over the course of her six-decade career, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer notched 24 No. 1 songs and and 11 No. 1 albums. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills [Tennessee]," her family said in a statement. Loretta broke down barriers for female artists and her music is forever woven into the fabric of country music. Following her death, many in the country music and entertainment worlds mourned and publicly paid tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
Billy Eichner weighs in on 'Bros' disappointing box office debut
Despite a positive critical response, Billy Eichner's film "Bros" had a lackluster opening weekend at the box office.
Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’
Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Billy Eichner slams ‘straight people’ for LGBT film Bros’s dismal box-office debut
Actor and screenwriter Billy Eichner is upset after Bros underperformed in its opening box-office weekend, saying, “Straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.”
Billy Eichner Slams Twitter Trolls For ‘Bros’ Criticism, Promises To Tweet About Movie “Every Day” To “Spite” Them
Billy Eichner is on the defense after the underwhelming results of Bros at the box office. The actor is clapping back at Twitter trolls that are using the performance of the romantic comedy at the movie theaters to attack the quality of his work. “Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie. And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bulls**t. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!” he tweeted. In a second tweet, Eichner promised...
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Secret Interviews About His Serial-Killing Spree Will Give You Nightmares
Ryan Murphy and Joe Berlinger are two sides of the same Netflix coin, creating (respective) fiction and non-fiction cottage industries out of notorious true-crime tales. It’s apt, then, that both have simultaneously turned their attention to the most infamous serial killer of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jeffrey Dahmer—Murphy with his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Berlinger with his new Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The third installment in his Conversations documentary series (following 2019’s Ted Bundy and 2022’s John Wayne Gacy efforts), which boasts audio interviews with the madmen themselves, Berlinger's latest...
Fast Company
With his movie ‘Bros’, Billy Eichner answers everyone who said his comedy was ‘too gay’
The movie Bros, premiering September 30, is the first gay romantic comedy ever released in theaters by a major film company (Universal Studios), and the first to feature an almost entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. At the center of this double milestone is Billy Eichner, the actor and comedian known for his acerbic, high-octane game show, Billy on the Street, and roles in Difficult People, the 2019 version of The Lion King, and Impeachment: American Crime Story. Bros marks the first time Eichner has starred in and cowritten (with director Nick Stoller) a studio film. Understandably, there have been unexpected challenges along the way: While promoting Bros, Eichner found himself in a Twitter dust-up with fans of Fire Island director Joel Kim Booster over comments Eichner made that seemed to disparage streaming films made by LGBTQ+ artists. (The two quickly made up, with Eichner joking, “I’m sorry that I was canceled and that our remake of I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry has been shelved.”) Here, the self-proclaimed neurotic talks about carrying the dual weights of representing the LGBTQ+ community to mainstream audiences and cracking the door open further for gay and queer storytellers—all while managing the logistical chaos of filmmaking.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
hotnewhiphop.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Described Kissing 2Pac As “Disgusting”
“He was a revolutionary without a revolution,” the mother of two told Howard Stern of the late rapper in a 2015 interview. While hip-hop lovers have often speculated that Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith may have been each other’s “the one that got away” prior to the rapper’s untimely death, a resurfaced interview from 2015 finds the Girls Trip actress explaining to Howard Stern just how wrong those theories are.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
