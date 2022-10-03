ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Hot Meals USA back in Nebraska feeding Bovee Fire crews

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Crews in western Nebraska battling the Bovee Fire are being treated to hot meals after long hours fighting the blaze. Hot Meals USA is back in Nebraska to feed over 250 firefighters, which the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says is no easy feat, especially in a remote area.
UNMC and Nebraska hospitals to share data for better treatments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Through data sharing with UNMC researchers, Nebraska hospitals are hoping to provide better patient care. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the data sharing will allow researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to learn what treatments work best with certain sections of the population.
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
UPDATE: Bovee Fire reaches 94% containment after optimal weather

UPDATE: The Bovee Fire near the Nebraska National Forest was nearing full containment as of Wednesday evening. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the fire is 94% contained. The group estimates that 18,861 acres have been burned. Optimal weather, including high humidity, scattered showers, and low winds, aided the...
Bovee Fire 30% contained after torching 15,000 acres in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Crews are making major progress on the deadly Bovee Fire that’s torched approximately 15,000 acres at the Nebraska National Forest. Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 says it’s 30% contained as of Tuesday morning. Officials say Monday was cooler, less windy, and...
Civic Nebraska seeking nonpartisan observers for November election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s general election is in a little over a month. And to make sure those elections go well, Civic Nebraska is hoping to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers throughout the state. The group is currently seeking volunteers who would act in a passive...
Former Husker center Mark Pelini killed in crash in Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker was killed Sunday night after a crash on an Indiana toll road in St. Joseph County. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. when a westbound SUV struck a deer, which caused it to cross the center and collide with an eastbound truck, according to Indiana State Police.
Rain possible, eventually cooling down

October is a transition month and this week will be evident of that. We started the week off with summer-like temperatures and highs well into the 80s. We cool off just a little on Tuesday and Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and then downright chilly on Friday! The chance for precipitation is also out there Tuesday into early Wednesday, then again Friday. Frost will also be possible early Saturday!
Frost and freeze possible, then warming back up

We’ll be near normal for temperatures on Thursday, but then a quick cool down is headed our way. We’ll drop into the middle 30s early Friday morning, struggle to get into the middle 50s by the afternoon, then drop again into the lower 30s early Saturday. Each morning (Friday and Saturday), frost is going to be possible with freezing temperatures also possible early Saturday. We’ll then warm back up Saturday, Sunday, and into next week.
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
What OPEC’s oil cut could mean for Nebraska consumers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gas prices are rising again, but they won’t get as high as they did in the summer, experts say. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is planning to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November. It is the biggest...
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
How Nebraska’s defense is preparing for away game against Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has one less day than usual to prepare for Friday’s away game against Rutgers. At a press conference Tuesday, defensive coordinator Bill Busch detailed how the Huskers will prepare for the matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey. “Everything was about competition getting ourselves better...
Rain chances set up for Tuesday afternoon

As you start to plan your day on Tuesday, high temperatures throughout southeastern Nebraska will depend on the timing of a cold front bringing precipitation with it. As cloud cover increases and the rain comes, solar heating will slow and the atmosphere will cool so highs will struggle to make it to the 70s the farther west you go. Closer to Lincoln where skies will be partly cloudy to start before more clouds roll in, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s if not low 80s for extreme southeastern cities.
