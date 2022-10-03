Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Carvana Named Title Sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in Multi-Year Partnership
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online was announced today as the title sponsor for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) ahead of the 2023 season. Set to break new ground in the burgeoning world of pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, the fastest growing used car retailer in U.S. history continues to forge new partnerships with some of the most engaging and enticing sports brands on the rise. Effective January 1, 2023, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is set to serve up happiness to the millions of players and fans who have already flocked to the sport, positioning the sport to attract millions more this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005303/en/ Carvana is named as the title sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in a new multi-year partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus...
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
EU Watchdog Mulls Regulation of AI-Cybersecurity Firms
In what’s been called the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is radically transforming global economies at a pace that has regulators scrambling to keep up. In the European Union (EU), the proposed Regulation Laying Down Harmonized Rules on Artificial Intelligence (“the AI Act”) is the most comprehensive piece...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
crowdfundinsider.com
Association of Online Investment Platforms Visits Congress, Discusses Benefits of Jobs Act 4.0, More
Last week, the Association of Online Investment Platforms (AOIP), a young group aiming to advocate on behalf of online capital formation including securities crowdfunding, visited Congressional staff as well as individuals at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The AOIP members discussed possible legislation and regulations that may impact the investment crowdfunding industry and private markets in general.
2 Medical Device Makers Crushing the Market
One company is an industry disruptor with big upside potential, while the other is a huge, diversified company.
Consumer Reports.org
Consumer Reports and Aspen Institute Reveal Consumer Attitudes Towards Cybersecurity and Online Privacy
WASHINGTON, DC – Marking the start of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Consumer Reports (CR) and Aspen Digital, a program of the Aspen Institute, today released the Consumer Cyber Readiness Report. The new report reveals progress in consumer behaviors that enhance cybersecurity, and highlights where continued progress is needed. The findings...
Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
Average long-term US mortgage rates dip to 6.66% this week
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008
US applications for jobless benefits increased last week￼
WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months, but the labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous […]
smartmeetings.com
Focus on Sustainability at Largest IMEX America Yet
The return of thousands of global buyers and exhibitors to IMEX America 2022 next week at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas could be a sign that the industry is bouncing back stronger than ever, according to Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. She reported this week that more than 3,000 buyers and 3,000 exhibiting companies have registered.
bankautomationnews.com
Banks and fintechs should perform ‘trust exercises’ amid OCC scrutiny of BaaS
It may just be that banking-as-a-service (BaaS) providers and fintechs have grown into unique and now mature collaborators that justify updated and revised requirements from regulators. Earlier this month, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu spoke at The Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute’s Annual Conference, outlining the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) official guidance for maturing requirements on bank and fintech partnerships.
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
Wastewater monitoring is the ‘public health dream’ that helped fight COVID. But it also raises big ethical questions about privacy and consent
Scientists have spent an inordinate amount of time during the COVID pandemic sifting through sewage—an attempt to consult the so-called “oracle in the toilet” as to what the virus holds next. Their goal: trace the level of COVID in human waste to gauge its spread in individual...
htrends.com
Creating Conscious Inclusion in Travel Marketing - By Jenn McCarthy
Travel brands are uniquely positioned to open the world to more people, including travelers of different gender identities, ages, abilities, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations to experience and connect with new cultures, ideas, and landscapes. And travelers are looking for travel brands to be more inclusive and representative, according to data from our Inclusive Travel Insights Report. Here are a few highlights on why inclusion and diversity are important in travel advertising, successful inclusive marketing examples, suggestions for how your brand can be more inclusive and how Expedia Group is committing to equitable travel.
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
thecoinrise.com
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
mmm-online.com
Former Syneos chief Tim Pantello assumes CEO role at Relevate
Relevate Health has tapped highly regarded pharma vet Tim Pantello as CEO. He replaces company co-founder Jeff Spanbauer, who becomes chairman of the Relevate board of directors. Pantello, who most recently served as global president of Syneos Health Communications, has held leadership posts at PwC, Digitas Health, Tribal DDB and...
