Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Flood advisory issued for East Hawai‘i
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawai‘i till 7:30 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Pa‘auilo, Ninole, Honomū, Hakalau, Pepe‘ekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Kamuela, Waipi‘o Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Pauka‘a and Wainaku.
Boat captain goes missing on the Big Island
A missing swimmer was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?
Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island officials are investigating after a dive boat captain was found dead in waters off Mahaiula Beach Park. The Hawaii County Fire Department said a crew member told authorities the captain had stayed onboard during a dive and was missing when they got back. The captain’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the body that was found partially buried on a remote road in Kau. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View. Authorities said Dodge was reported missing on July 7 after not being seen or heard from for...
bigislandnow.com
COVID boosters, flu shots available during Walmart Wellness Day
As flu season approaches and COVID-19 continues to infect — and re-infect — people throughout the islands, Walmart is offering a chance for Big Island residents to protect themselves. The Hilo and Kailua-Kona Walmart locations will join the other eight stores throughout Hawai‘i and more than 4,600 stores...
KITV.com
Murder victim found in shallow grave on the Big Island identified, suspect sought
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have identified the victim whose body was found partially buried on a remote road on the Big Island in July. Now, they’re looking for the killer. Police began investigating on July 27 after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road...
mauinow.com
Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?
By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
RELATED PEOPLE
KHON2
Puka Puka Kitchen
We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
KITV.com
Big Island man charged on six counts for drugs, forgery
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police charged a man on six counts for drug crimes and forgery, after searching a property in the Captain Cook area. Matthew B. Cummings, 41, was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, and one count each of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, first-degree forgery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
bigislandnow.com
Police identify homicide victim discovered buried in Ka‘ū District in late July
The homicide victim discovered buried in the Ka‘ū District in late July 2022 has been identified by Hawai’i Island police as 36-year-old George “Eddie” Dodge of Mountain View. Dodge was reported missing on July 7, 2022, after not being seen or heard from for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop
I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
Hawaii cop forced to self-administer dose of Narcan after potential fentanyl exposure
A police officer responding to an overdose call in Hawaii was forced to self-administer a dose of Narcan after potentially being exposed to fentanyl during the call.
Comments / 0