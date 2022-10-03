ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Flood advisory issued for East Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawai‘i till 7:30 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Pa‘auilo, Ninole, Honomū, Hakalau, Pepe‘ekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Kamuela, Waipi‘o Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Pauka‘a and Wainaku.
The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?

Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
COVID boosters, flu shots available during Walmart Wellness Day

As flu season approaches and COVID-19 continues to infect — and re-infect — people throughout the islands, Walmart is offering a chance for Big Island residents to protect themselves. The Hilo and Kailua-Kona Walmart locations will join the other eight stores throughout Hawai‘i and more than 4,600 stores...
Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?

By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
Puka Puka Kitchen

We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
Big Island man charged on six counts for drugs, forgery

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police charged a man on six counts for drug crimes and forgery, after searching a property in the Captain Cook area. Matthew B. Cummings, 41, was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, and one count each of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, first-degree forgery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop

I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
