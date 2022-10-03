Read full article on original website
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
House Jan. 6 committee releases Oath Keepers' reaction when Trump tweeted during attack
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday released walkie talkie communications from the far-right group Oath Keepers on the day of insurrection. In the audio, the group says that former President Donald Trump did not tell the rioters to "stand down" when he tweeted to support Capitol police amid the attack.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes plans to testify at his seditious conspiracy trial, his defense lawyer says
The trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four members of the group is "one of the most important" in history, a defense lawyer said.
Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report
A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
Senators were 'crying' and in 'shock' on January 6, an FBI agent testified at the Oath Keepers trial
An FBI agent recalled finding senators in "shock" on January 6, when he responded to the Capitol and escorted lawmakers through an underground tunnel.
Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Recon Guy Says He Was Just Looking for Port-a-Potties
The trial of right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers went straight into the toilet during the first day of arguments. An attorney for one of the five defendants charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said in court Monday that his client’s trip to downtown Washington one day before the violent event was not an illicit reconnaissance mission aimed at preparing to thwart the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Oath Keeper's founder Jan. 6 defense is that he thought Trump would call up militia
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the certification of the 2020 election. Now almost 21 months later, those supporters stand in court defending or admitting to their actions. Among those facing charges in court is Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the...
Oath Keepers founder: Be 'ready to fight' after Trump loss
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power, according to messages shown to jurors Tuesday in his U.S. Capitol attack trial.
Oath Keeper leader spoke of 'civil war' ahead of Jan. 6 Capitol attack-U.S. prosecutors
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Monday urged a jury to convict Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, alleging they plotted to do whatever it took to prevent the transfer of presidential power.
Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Defendant’s Motion for Deposition Signals Plan to Focus on Group’s ‘Security’ Function at Rallies, Asks to Delay Trial
A defendant in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case has filed a motion asking the judge to put the brakes on the trial so the defendant can take the deposition of one of the military-style group’s “longest tenured members.”. Kelly Meggs, the alleged leader of the...
Prosecutors lay out sprawling sedition case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors on Monday laid out their sprawling case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia as it brings rarely used seditious conspiracy charges in one of its most high-profile trials against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes is...
‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins
The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
Ron Johnson again says Jan. 6 was not an 'armed insurrection,' adds 'protesters did teach us' how to use flagpoles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons."
Prosecutors submit secret recording of Oath Keepers founder during trial
CNN’s Sara Sidner reports on the key takeaways from the prosecutor’s opening statements in the Oath Keepers sedition trial. The five defendants are charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force on January 6, 2021.
Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent
Alan Feuer, criminal justice reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about the uncommon features of the sedition trial of Stewart Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers for the plot they tried to execute on January 6th. Oct. 4, 2022.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize; Supreme Court hears voting rights case; Oath Keepers trial underway
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'. By SEUNG MIN KIM, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and DANICA COTO - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs...
