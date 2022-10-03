ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan on Her Netflix Movie Comeback: “Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle”

Is a Lohanaissance soon to be upon us? Once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, carrying films like Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and reaching the A-list with 2004’s Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s trajectory was soon violently derailed by addiction and a party-girl lifestyle that made her a TMZ mainstay. Her last studio films came in 2007 with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric...
The Independent

Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
SheKnows

Olivia Wilde Had a Very Colorful Response to Allegations That She Cheated on Jason Sudeikis

If the Don’t Worry Darling red-carpet drama wasn’t enough, Olivia Wilde is laying it all out there to clear up a very confusing timeline when it comes to her breakup with Jason Sudeikis. She claimed the split happened at the beginning of 2020 while the Ted Lasso star implied it happened in the fall of 2020 — which led many people to believe Wilde had an affair with Harry Styles. Well, the 38-year-old director is finally setting the record straight: there was no overlap between Sudeikis and Styles — and she had some choice words to emphasize her disgust at the...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Phillips, 78, Reunites With Wilson Phillips To Honor ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot With Hollywood Star

Nearly fifty years after “Mama” Cass Elliot’s death, the singer – who helped shape the folk rock movement of the 1960s as part of The Mamas & The Papas – received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Oct. 3). Helping to celebrate was Michelle Phillips, who sang alongside “Mama” Cass, Denny Doherty, and John Phillips in the iconic group. The ceremony was a family affair, as Michelle, 78, joined daughter Chynna Philips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson – aka Wilson Philips – as well as other living legends.
The Independent

Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Collider

Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95

Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
