Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Lindsay Lohan on Her Netflix Movie Comeback: “Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle”
Is a Lohanaissance soon to be upon us? Once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, carrying films like Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and reaching the A-list with 2004’s Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s trajectory was soon violently derailed by addiction and a party-girl lifestyle that made her a TMZ mainstay. Her last studio films came in 2007 with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric...
Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys
Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
Lindsay Lohan is working with an acting coach for the first time in her life
Lindsay Lohan is ready for her comeback! The actress has her first of three Netflix films Falling for Christmas, hitting the streaming site next month. On October 3, the official “Mean Girls” day Lilo and Netflix shared the movie poster on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “it’s...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Have Built a Massive Fortune Together! See Their Net Worths
Power couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have built an incredible empire together! The longtime lovebirds both have impressive net worths due to their many years in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make. What Is Goldie Hawn’s Net Worth?. Goldie has an estimated net worth...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Olivia Wilde Had a Very Colorful Response to Allegations That She Cheated on Jason Sudeikis
If the Don’t Worry Darling red-carpet drama wasn’t enough, Olivia Wilde is laying it all out there to clear up a very confusing timeline when it comes to her breakup with Jason Sudeikis. She claimed the split happened at the beginning of 2020 while the Ted Lasso star implied it happened in the fall of 2020 — which led many people to believe Wilde had an affair with Harry Styles. Well, the 38-year-old director is finally setting the record straight: there was no overlap between Sudeikis and Styles — and she had some choice words to emphasize her disgust at the...
Ashton Kutcher And Natalie Portman Joke About Mila Kunis And ‘All Making Out’ With One Another During One Movies Period
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reflect on their film history together, and joke about how the two of them, and Mila Kunis were essentially "all making out" during this time.
Dozens Of Don’t Worry Darling Crew Members Share Statement After Reports Of On Set ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde Rolled Around
Numerous Don't Worry Darling crew members signed off on a statement that addresses the latest alleged controversy.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Love Story: A Look at Their Romance Over the Years
A love for the storybooks! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been going strong for decades, proving that Hollywood romances can last. The duo met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, but it wasn’t until they met up again on the set of their second film, 1983’s Swing Shift, that they began dating.
Michelle Phillips, 78, Reunites With Wilson Phillips To Honor ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot With Hollywood Star
Nearly fifty years after “Mama” Cass Elliot’s death, the singer – who helped shape the folk rock movement of the 1960s as part of The Mamas & The Papas – received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Oct. 3). Helping to celebrate was Michelle Phillips, who sang alongside “Mama” Cass, Denny Doherty, and John Phillips in the iconic group. The ceremony was a family affair, as Michelle, 78, joined daughter Chynna Philips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson – aka Wilson Philips – as well as other living legends.
Ashton Kutcher says he and Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’
Ashton Kutcher recently teased that he and his wife Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’ in 2011. The coincidence didn’t stop there, with one of his costars pointing out another parallel.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
16 things you probably didn't know about 'Gilmore Girls'
The hit family drama is celebrating its 21st anniversary. Here are some surprising things you even avid fans probably didn't know about the show.
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Emma Slater, Trevor Donovan Expand on Relationship After Alfonso Ribeiro Asks If Their ‘DWTS’ Chemistry Is ‘Real’ or ‘Acting’
It was hard to deny the connection between Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan on the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and Alfonso Ribeiro wasn’t afraid to ask the season 31 duo about their chemistry. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” the cohost asked […]
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
