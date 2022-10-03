ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
FOOTBALL
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
The Spun

Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin

Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
MADISON, WI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
MADISON, WI
BET

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

