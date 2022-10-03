Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Former Oklahoma Quarterback Blasts Brent Venables' First Season
One former Oklahoma quarterback isn't happy with how the 2022 season has gone for one of his alma maters. Trevor Knight, who played at Oklahoma from 2013-15 before transferring to Texas A&M, thinks this season is a failed one after the program's latest loss to TCU. “You’re not going to...
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools
One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin
Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
BET
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL・
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
Report: Multiple College Football Players Plan On Sitting Out
A new era in college football is here. With the addition of the transfer portal and eligibility rules, we're seeing more and more players move around. Some players are even choosing to sit out once they decide they're going to move on - even during the regular season. On Monday,...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals that he contacted Paul Chryst after hearing of his firing
Bret Bielema made sure to contact Paul Chryst after he got fired. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner posted about what he said. Bielema reached out to Chryst on Monday. He had a long talk with the former Wisconsin HC. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. This is what Bielema said about...
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
Tiffany Jackson dead at 37: Basketball world mourns WNBA star and Texas Longhorns legend
BASKETBALL is mourning the loss of former University of Texas star Tiffany Jackson, who has died at the age of just 37. The Longhorns legend was a three-time All-American and the number five overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Jackson's journey to the top began at high school in...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0