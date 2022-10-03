ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t be fooled by the Tory tax U-turn

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng. ‘They have already demonstrated what Tory ideology is – helping the very rich and penalising those in poverty.’

No one should be fooled into thinking that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have had a genuine Damascene conversion (Liz Truss abandons plan to scrap 45p top rate of income tax amid Tory revolt, 3 October). They have already demonstrated what Tory ideology is – helping the very rich and penalising those in poverty.

Dr Stephen Pacey

North Muskham, Nottinghamshire

Kwasi Kwarteng claims that he feels “humility and contrition” after the tax U-turn, but he refuses to apologise, showing that he has, in fact, no humility or contrition. If he were capable of humility, he wouldn’t have announced his damaging tax plans without any economic impact assessment.

Adrian Ward

Le Bez, Tarn, France

Liz Truss reminds me of an idiosyncratic chemistry teacher of my youth. He would launch into semi-coherent rants that contained nuggets of comedy gold. One favourite went: “Every time I open my mouth, some fool speaks.”

David Chaloner

Oldham, Greater Manchester

One fringe event at the Tory conference is “Tackling the most severe forms of disordered gambling” (Tory conference cheat sheet: all you need to know about party summit, 30 September). I do hope Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng attend.

Fr Chris Benson

Manaton, Devon

John Crace’s description of the prime minister as Radon Liz is worrying (The politics sketch, 2 October). Radon has a half-life of 3.8 days and decays into polonium, which is fatal to humans.

Stephen Walkley

Lutterworth, Leicestershire

