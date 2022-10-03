ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
MAINE STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts is home to 1 of the best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today

New England has three of the best apple orchards in America and Massachusetts is home to one of them, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best apple orchards on Friday as part of its 2022 “10Best Reader’s Choice Awards”, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked 6th, Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield, R.I., ranked 9th, and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked 10th.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 WCYY

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
Dan Pfeifer

A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine

Welcome back. Ah, the good ole summertime. This week (week of 8/1/22), my wife and I are enjoying a week-long trip to Maine. We have traveled to the Ogunquit, Maine area for quite a few years now, and still find things to do and places to explore. Today we are at Drake Island beach, about 6 or 7 miles North of the main beach in Ogunquit. It is a less busy alternative to the main beach and is just as lovely a location. Nothing beats the beach!
WELLS, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

