Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
A Maine restaurant is the best in America for ‘everyday eats,’ according to Tripadvisor users
Other New England restaurants were named among the best in the country as well. A restaurant in Bangor, Maine, with a “work hard, play hard” motto was just named the best everyday eatery in America by Tripadvisor users. Timber Kitchen & Bar ranked No. 1 in the best...
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
Massachusetts is home to 1 of the best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today
New England has three of the best apple orchards in America and Massachusetts is home to one of them, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best apple orchards on Friday as part of its 2022 “10Best Reader’s Choice Awards”, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked 6th, Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield, R.I., ranked 9th, and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked 10th.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
Maine congressman to file proposal to halt aquarium money after lobster spat
PORTLAND, Maine — A congressman from Maine said Wednesday he will file a proposal to withhold federal money from a California aquarium and conservation group that has recommended seafood consumers avoid buying lobster. The move from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden came a week after a spat with Republican former...
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine
Welcome back. Ah, the good ole summertime. This week (week of 8/1/22), my wife and I are enjoying a week-long trip to Maine. We have traveled to the Ogunquit, Maine area for quite a few years now, and still find things to do and places to explore. Today we are at Drake Island beach, about 6 or 7 miles North of the main beach in Ogunquit. It is a less busy alternative to the main beach and is just as lovely a location. Nothing beats the beach!
