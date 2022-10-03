ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
City
Cross, SC
wfxb.com

History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach

It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Surge#Hurricane Ian
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pawleys Island still recovering from Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, homes, the […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Wild Water & Wheels sold

Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy