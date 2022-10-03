Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
Related
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
Myrtle Beach gutter business swamped with calls after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy. “It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure […]
WMBF
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
FOX Carolina
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has officially been removed. It took crews about two hours to get the boat, named Shayna Michelle, loose and back out into the waters. The original plan was to remove the boat on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxb.com
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
‘It’s messy down here’: Ian leaves behind trail of damage in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Damage across North Myrtle Beach was clearly visible after Hurricane Ian. The total damage to structures within the city’s limits is estimated to be more than $13.1 million, according to Donald Graham of North Myrtle Beach. The storm took a big bite out of the Cherry Grove Pier and […]
wpde.com
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Little River coffee shop now open to locals looking for ‘a place to belong’
Owners of a new Little River coffee shop are hoping to create a welcoming spot where customers can feel known. The veteran-owned coffee shop on Sea Mountain Highway called Be Known Coffee Company is now open for locals and visitors. “Be Known Coffee is a specialty coffee shop with a...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe
Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Strand’s 2 state parks continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW)— Two state parks located on the Grand Strand are moving at their own pace to assess damages and plans for the future after Hurricane Ian. Myrtle Beach State Park reopened on Monday, but Huntington Beach State Park remains closed for cleanup and repairs, officials said. While visitors are now allowed back into […]
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach
PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach requiring permits for storm damage repair, fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach is requiring permits for storm damage repair after Hurricane Ian but fees are being waived. A building permit can be applied for online and most requests can be approved within minutes, city officials said. However, fees for non-storm-related construction will...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
Pawleys Island still recovering from Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, homes, the […]
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Wild Water & Wheels sold
Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
Comments / 0