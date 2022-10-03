EXCLUSIVE: In what marks a high profile return to filmmaking for John Waters, Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned his new novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Waters will write the script and direct. It will be Waters’ first time behind the camera since 2004’s A Dirty Shame. Steve Rabineau will produce alongside Village Roadshow Pictures. “Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the...

