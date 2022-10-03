Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
55 Years Ago: Sam and Dave Empower a Generation With ‘Soul Man’
Sam Moore, half of the hit-making Stax duo Sam & Dave, didn't write the lyrics to "Soul Man." He didn't play the signature guitar lick on this Grammy-winning smash single either. And yet, "it identifies what I believe from here," Moore told CBS News in 2019, pointing to his heart.
Modern English just made their late night debut 40 years after the release of 'I Melt With You'
It was all-‘80s, all night as Jimmy Fallon welcomed Ralph Macchio, Jennifer Beals, and Lea Thompson taking viewers back for a nostalgic look at the making of their iconic flicks, and musical guest Modern English for a late-night debut 40 years on!
John Waters Back In Director’s Chair For ‘Liarmouth; Indie Icon Writing/Helming for Village Roadshow Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: In what marks a high profile return to filmmaking for John Waters, Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned his new novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Waters will write the script and direct. It will be Waters’ first time behind the camera since 2004’s A Dirty Shame. Steve Rabineau will produce alongside Village Roadshow Pictures. “Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the...
Listen to The Beatles Work Out “Tomorrow Never Knows” on the First ‘Revolver’ Take
The entirety of The Beatles’ 1966 album, Revolver, revolutionized modern recording techniques and ushered in a new sound—one that was deeply experimental and lushly psychedelic. Both of these were accomplished on the very first day of the recording sessions with “Tomorrow Never Knows.”. Now that the album...
Madison McFerrin is in total control of her craft on “Stay Away (From Me)”
The R&B singer blends traces of dance rhythms and a cappella into a balm for an unquiet mind. In a year that’s been ridiculously saturated with top-notch R&B, don’t let Madison McFerrin slip under the radar. If that name immediately brought the strains of “Don’t Worry Be Happy” to the front of your mind, you’re not mistaken; the Brooklyn-based performer and producer (who has roots in Philly and Boston) is the daughter of a cappella vocalist Bobby McFerrin. On new single “Stay Away (From Me),” her father’s technique and craft comes through in subtle but perceptible ways.
Oso Oso Shares New Song “De Facto”: Listen
Oso Oso has shared a new single, “De Facto.” It’s the first material from Long Island’s Jade Lilitri since he dropped Sore Thumb in March. Check out “De Facto” below. Lilitri wrote and performed “De Facto,” which also features Jordan Krimston on drums. The...
