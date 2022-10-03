Read full article on original website
Related
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
WITN
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six weeks after a murder in Greenville, police have taken a suspect into custody. Ja’len Everett was arrested Monday night on E. Corbett Street. Police have been looking for Everett since August for the murder of Kevin Rockemore on Joel Drive. His arrest came from...
WITN
KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
wcti12.com
Man wanted for murder arrested in Pitt County, jailed under no bond
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A wanted man, 19-year-old Ja'len Elijah Everett, was arrested on East Corbett Street. Police took him into custody Monday, Sept. 3, 2022 as part of a joint effort between Greenville PD's Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the SBI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Seek Information on Whereabouts of Missing Juvenile/Runaway
On September 28, 2022, at 2:23 p.m. Kashandon Hodges-Williams, 16 years-old was reported missing from her residence in Craven Terrace. Kashandon was reported to have run away from the residence and may be staying in the area with unknown friend(s). Kashandon is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.
Craven County man released after drug, other charges arrested after search warrant
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man is facing drug charges after his arrest by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Daryl Delshawn Staton, aka “Candoo,” 38, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro. Deputies found 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, in […]
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say they have arrested a man after they say he got caught speeding, drove off from a traffic stop, crashed, jumped 14 feet off a bridge, and then tried to ditch a stolen gun. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says around 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Coffee with a Cop event happening in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — You can grab a cup of coffee and chat with local law enforcement officials in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th. It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Olivia's Catering on E....
Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery
HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
WITN
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady. […]
Death penalty hearing underway for man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A judge could decide whether to seek the death penalty against Darius Sessoms for the murder of Cannon Hinnant.
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
WITN
Mom speaks after no charges filed against deputy accused of excessive force on her son
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of a man seen on video in March being dragged into an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office by a deputy spoke up Tuesday after the Washington County district attorney said no criminal charges will be filed against the law enforcement officer involved. Washington County...
cbs17
Teen in ‘serious condition’ after daytime Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday afternoon, police say. On Sunday at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were in route,...
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WITN
Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Police officers, family, food, and fun were the main sights Tuesday night during the 38th annual Havelock National Night Out. The event is centered around connecting the community with law enforcement in order to create a healthy relationship. “Police officers, bomb technicians, EMC, regardless of what that...
WITN
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
Comments / 0