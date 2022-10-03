Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton comes to Aaron Judge’s defense with Roger Maris still not conquered
ARLINGTON, Texas — There is only one active big leaguer who somewhat can relate to what Aaron Judge is going through as the Yankees’ regular season dwindles to nothing and Roger Maris still holds a share of the American League home run record. Before Giancarlo Stanton became a...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is identified: ‘He doesn’t exactly need the money’
The estimates on the value of Aaron Judge’s 62nd record-breaking home run range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions. The actual price paid, of course, will depend on how badly a collector wants it. But the fan who caught the ball probably won’t need it to pay...
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect
His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora is set to jump on Mets’ playoff bandwagon
Politics makes strange bedfellows. So do the MLB playoffs. The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East, but manager Alex Cora has a rooting interest in the postseason as he gets ready to jump on the New York Mets bandwagon. Why, you ask? Because blood...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly offered ‘different’ role with Marlins, isn’t ready to retire
On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Miami Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. But it seems like he’s planning on sticking around the sport. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted:
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
YES Network’s Michael Kay lauded for call on Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run (VIDEO)
Michael Kay had a front-row seat for MLB history. The YES Network announcer called Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday as the New York Yankees lost to the Texas Rangers, 3-2, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. “High fly ball. Deep left. There it...
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
No Triple Crown: Yankees’ Aaron Judge doesn’t get his way, sits out season finale
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge didn’t want to sit out the Yankees’ season finale Wednesday. Even though he’d been in manager Aaron Boone’s lineup every game since Aug. 6, 54 in a row, Judge preferred more at-bats the day after hitting a record-setting 62nd home run.
Mets outfielder gets tentative return date from injured list
When can Mets fans expect to see Starling Marte again?. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that Marte’s expected return is “possibly October.” He also reports that the outfielder took fly balls Wednesday but did not attempt any throws. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Marte...
