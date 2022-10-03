ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Four Puppies Found on the Side of the Road in a Zipped Suitcase Saved by 'Good Samaritans'

People stopped to check out the suitcase containing the puppies after noticing the luggage moving on the side of a road in North Carolina North Carolina residents helped four puppies get the care they deserve after finding the small dogs in a dangerous situation on the side of a road. In a post shared on Facebook over the weekend, Guilford County Animal Services said the four young canines were discovered in a suitcase that was fully zipped up "except for a small part." "Good Samaritans," noticed the bag moving around on the side...
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
msn.com

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
dogsbestlife.com

How to become a dog trainer online from home in Canada and the U.S.

Numerous schools offer online dog training programs. However, not all schools offer the same level of training. Some schools specialize in particular breeds of canines or have a small number of courses that cover a wide range of topics. You can choose a program that matches your goals and your budget.
msn.com

Pampered Pit Bull's Adorable Grooming Routine Melts Hearts Online

A pampered pit bull has warmed hearts online for his obvious love of being groomed, as he contently accepts his fur being brushed, his nails cut and even his paws moisturized. Pit bull Sebastian has captured the hearts of millions online with over 3.5 million followers, but it's his intense grooming routine that has gone viral this time.
