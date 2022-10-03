ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Popular Science

You can now tell Facebook to stop feeding you posts you hate

Facebook users reportedly can soon better hone their Feeds through the introduction of “show more” and “show less” toggle options within posts. The update comes from Meta’s Newsroom blog earlier today, which details how users can qualify certain content with these two relevancy ratings, as well as how it all works.
The Verge

‘Maximum amazing’: here’s what we think we know about Elon Musk’s plan for Twitter

“I have a ton of ideas,” Elon Musk texted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in April, “but lmk if I’m pushing too hard. I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing.” This was a few days after he agreed to join the company’s board — and a few weeks before he decided to buy the company instead, before trying to renege on that deal, before suing and being sued by Twitter, before apparently deciding to go through with it after all. For all the back and forth over the last several months, it’s still clear that Musk likes Twitter as a platform, understands its appeal and power, and has lots of ideas for how to change it.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
BGR.com

Twitter is finally rolling out the Edit Tweet feature we all want

Last month, Twitter announced the ability to edit tweets. At that time, the company only showed what it would look like. Then, by the end of September, the company published an edited tweet. Now, Twitter is finally rolling out this feature for US users. According to the company, starting this...
The Verge

How Twitter employees are reacting to today’s Elon Musk news

Today let’s talk about the backdrop against which he made this decision, whether it’s somehow an incredibly elaborate effort to get out of the deal, and what Twitter’s beleaguered employees are saying about it internally. Did the news come as a surprise? Sure, I suppose. The billionaire...
Android Police

WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos

In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Engadget

Twitter finally starts rolling out the edit button, but US users will have to wait

After years of users begging for an edit button, they're finally getting their wish. The company is the long-awaited feature in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but only for subscribers. The option isn't available in the US just yet, but Twitter says users there will get access soon. It plans to offer the feature in other markets too.
9to5Mac

Twitter now lets anyone combine GIFs, videos, and images in the same tweet

Having the ability to post images, videos, and GIFs on Twitter is not something new. However, users have never had the option to combine all these options in the same tweet – until now. The platform announced on Wednesday that, starting today, anyone can combine different types of media when posting a new tweet.
The Verge

Facebook adds ‘show more’ and ‘show less’ controls to adjust what you see on your Feed

Meta is rolling out updates to the Facebook Feed that give users additional ways to tell the company what kind of content they want to see. “Show more” and “show less” buttons will begin appearing below posts from friends and recommended content on users’ news feeds, Meta announced today in a blog post. Clicking the options temporarily increases or decreases how similar content is ranked, resulting in a more fine-tuned feed of content users actually want to see so they spend more time on the platform.
The Verge

All Twitter users in the US will start to see crowdsourced fact checks on tweets

Twitter is further expanding its community moderation program, Birdwatch, to all US users beginning today, the company announced. Birdwatch, first announced in 2021, is one of Twitter’s attempts to curb misinformation on its platform by inviting users to contribute to the fact-checking process. The program allows a small group of Twitter users to add notes to potentially misleading tweets; the notes that are voted as helpful appear as context for the public to see. Birdwatch has been slowly expanding — now, helpful notes will be visible to all US users, though not everyone will be able to add context or rank other contributions.
The Verge

Judge says Twitter can search Musk team’s texts for Twitter whistleblower details

The Delaware Court of Chancery says Twitter can proceed with a limited probe to figure out whether whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko contacted billionaire Elon Musk’s lawyers before he backed out of the deal. The decision was released shortly before Musk reportedly asked to close the deal on its original terms.
Android Headlines

Editing Tweets Is Now Possible, But Not For Users In The US

Twitter has made editing Tweets a reality, but not if you’re located in the US, not yet. Do note that this feature is a part of the Twitter Blue subscription, though, as was announced a while back. Twitter was actually testing this feature for quite some time, as it...
The Verge

Now Instagram’s bringing ads to profiles and the Explore page, too

Now seems like the worst time to announce that more ads are coming to Instagram considering the backlash the platform has experienced over its increased focus on video content (via TechCrunch). But Instagram’s doing it anyway, which means we’re going to start seeing ads on the Explore tab and in profiles.
