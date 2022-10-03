Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
arcadia.edu
Optometry, Combined Program
Arcadia University has an accelerated, combined plan with Salus University in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, that allows students to complete a Doctor of Optometry degree in seven years. During the first three years students study at Arcadia University, taking basic courses in the physical and biological sciences. The nationally standardized Optometry...
arcadia.edu
Interdisciplinary Science Major
A Solid Core of Courses in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. The major in Interdisciplinary Science provides an opportunity to build a four-year program on a solid core of courses in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. While the major is specifically designed for the Optometry and Engineering combined programs, it also is particularly valuable for the following:
arcadia.edu
University to Celebrate Recent Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education Dr. Marc Brasof, Incoming Chair Dr. Kimberly Dean
The University community is invited to two events in October to celebrate Dr. Marc Brasof for his work as Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education from 2019 to 2022, and to celebrate the installation of the new Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education, Dr. Kimberly Dean.
arcadia.edu
T.J. Scollan brings Academic, Athletic Talents to Arcadia University
T.J. Scollan ‘25, a transfer student-athlete from Ocean County College, has found a new home at Arcadia University to pursue his academic and athletic careers. As a four-year member and captain of the soccer team at Toms River High School in New Jersey, Scallon helped lead his team to the state sectional final in his senior year. After high school he spent one year at Ocean County College, where was a member of the men’s soccer team that reached the Region XIX DIII Finals.
arcadia.edu
International Relations and Diplomacy, MA
Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy in Paris, France. The U.S.-accredited Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy at the American Graduate School in Paris provides students with the knowledge, skills, and contacts to pursue a career in a large range of branches of international affairs, including intergovernmental organizations, NGOs, government, diplomacy, international business, journalism, and academia. It is a two-year program, and can also be undertaken part-time or on an 18-month accelerated track.
arcadia.edu
Karen Misher: Home and Other Reflections
Arcadia Exhibitions is pleased to present “Karen Misher: Home and Other Reflections” in the Harrison Gallery, University Commons beginning October 4, 2022 through February 5, 2023. Misher, an associate professor in the Department of Art and Design, as well as a Beaver College alumna, is generally regarded for her metal pieces, worn on the body, which dynamically combine the visual language of jewelry and sculpture.
arcadia.edu
Your Guide to Exploring the Best Trails Around Glenside
One of the best parts about the upcoming fall season is the changing leaves, and there’s no better place to see the scenery than on a walk, run, or hike. Not only is this the best time of the year to be out in nature, but it also provides a much-needed break from a heavy workload or class schedule. If you’re new to the area, or are simply just someone who spends all of their time at the library, you may not know where to start– but don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.
