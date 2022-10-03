Read full article on original website
Experiment Reveals What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain
Human history has unfolded largely in bucolic settings, with sprawling savannas and forested river valleys hosting our ancestors for millions of years. By comparison, cities represent a radical new kind of habitat, one that despite its many perks often strains our mental health. Research has linked urban environments with increased risk for anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems, including schizophrenia. Fortunately, research also hints at a solution: Visiting wilderness, even briefly, is associated with an array of mental and physical health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety and depression, improved mood, better focus, better sleep, better memory, and faster healing. Numerous...
scitechdaily.com
The Fountain of Life: Scientists Uncover the “Chemistry Behind the Origin of Life”
Water Droplets Hold the Secret Ingredient for Building Life. Chemists uncover key to early Earth chemistry, which could unlock paths to speed up chemical synthesis for drug discovery. Purdue University chemists have discovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water — something that has baffled scientists for decades....
Dangerous Virus Found in Monkeys Could Jump to Humans
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The global public health community should be on the alert for a family of viruses in African monkeys that have the potential to spill over to humans, researchers warn. In their new study, the scientists noted that while it's not certain what impact these viruses might have on humans, there are troubling parallels to HIV. "This animal virus has figured out how to...
Stanford researchers produce a groundbreaking cancer-fighting compound
In what can be called a major scientific breakthrough, Stanford researchers have discovered a "rapid and sustainable" way to synthetically produce a promising cancer-fighting compound, designated EBC-46, right in the lab, according to a press release published by the institution. This was "something many people had considered impossible," as the...
MedicalXpress
Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy
Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
Nature.com
Your brain on psychedelics
Mind-altering drugs are shaking up medicine — but how they actually work remains a mystery. A flurry of imaging studies could clarify the picture. Liam Drew is a freelance writer based near London, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. In a 1964 book, The...
Phys.org
Nobel winner's ingenious chemistry could lead to cancer breakthroughs
"All kinds of crazy things" is how Carolyn Bertozzi, a 2022 Nobel laureate, describes her life's work. Actually performing "chemistry in cells and in people." When she started her research in 1997, the Stanford professor was aiming only to observe the evolution of certain molecules on the surface of cancer cells.
