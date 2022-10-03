Read full article on original website
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Students to Attend ‘PAs on the Plaza’ as Part of Annual Physician Assistant Week
Students in Arcadia’s Physician Assistant (PA) program will be in attendance for the annual “PAs on the Plaza” event during ABC’s Good Morning America on Oct. 6. The event kicks off Physician Assistant Week across the United States, which is celebrated annually from Oct. 6-12. This is the first time Arcadia is sending students to the event. Three students from the Glenside campus and three from the Christiana campus will be attending. They will be wearing Arcadia gear and holding cardboard cutouts of Archie the Knight mascot.
University to Celebrate Recent Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education Dr. Marc Brasof, Incoming Chair Dr. Kimberly Dean
The University community is invited to two events in October to celebrate Dr. Marc Brasof for his work as Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education from 2019 to 2022, and to celebrate the installation of the new Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education, Dr. Kimberly Dean.
Actuarial Science Major
Actually, what is an Actuary? Actuaries are professionals who find ways to manage risk. Actuaries use analytical/math skills, business knowledge, and understanding of human behavior to evaluate the likelihood of future events and design creative ways to reduce the probability of bad outcomes. It is one of the top-ranked jobs and a well-compensated business profession not only nationally but also internationally. Actuaries work in the insurance industry as well as for consulting companies, financial institutions, government, labor unions, etc.
Course of Study
The bachelor’s degree in Communication offers concentrations in Multimedia Publishing, Screen Media, Public Relations, and Individualized Study. Opportunities for specialization in Public Relations, Multimedia Publishing or Screen Media. Professional internships—here or abroad. Preparation for careers in business, news and magazine writing, editing, technical writing, creative writing, video production...
Civic and Global Engagement
Arcadia offers a lot of opportunities, but one of the most intriguing to me was, and still is, study abroad. College is about global education and personal growth - you really begin to find yourself in college, and I think that immersion in a completely new environment is a great way for you to truly learn about yourself.
Sponsored Research and Programs
The Office of Sponsored Research and Programs (OSRP) teams up with faculty and staff members in order to:. Support their efforts in obtaining external grants and contracts awarded to the University for research and programs related to the missions of the University; and. Help project directors and investigators with pre-...
Life at Arcadia
We support hands-on learning, growth, and development through student organizations, leadership initiatives, and social, educational, and cultural student programming. Our work complements the University’s mission and values; supports institutional retention efforts; and helps students develop professional competencies.
Student Philanthropy 101
From the beauty of campus during a warm spring afternoon, to a late-night study session in Landman Library, or the memories of your semester abroad, so many aspects of your student experience are made possible because of alumni and donor support. Be part of the University community’s collective impact, and...
Spanish Minor
Students at Arcadia University can minor in Spanish to learn linguistic proficiency and intercultural awareness to prepare for a global marketplace. SP 102 may not be included in the total of 20. Students entering at a level higher than 102 should consult with the Department Chair concerning their course selection for the minor.
T.J. Scollan brings Academic, Athletic Talents to Arcadia University
T.J. Scollan ‘25, a transfer student-athlete from Ocean County College, has found a new home at Arcadia University to pursue his academic and athletic careers. As a four-year member and captain of the soccer team at Toms River High School in New Jersey, Scallon helped lead his team to the state sectional final in his senior year. After high school he spent one year at Ocean County College, where was a member of the men’s soccer team that reached the Region XIX DIII Finals.
Study Abroad
You are required to spend two full-time semesters abroad taking courses in your chosen concentration and can pursue internships for credit. You may spend each of the two semesters on the same program or in two programs. Be sure to discuss your plans with your academic advisor and schedule a meeting with a study abroad advisor to look into program options and begin your application.
Karen Misher: Home and Other Reflections
Arcadia Exhibitions is pleased to present “Karen Misher: Home and Other Reflections” in the Harrison Gallery, University Commons beginning October 4, 2022 through February 5, 2023. Misher, an associate professor in the Department of Art and Design, as well as a Beaver College alumna, is generally regarded for her metal pieces, worn on the body, which dynamically combine the visual language of jewelry and sculpture.
School of Education
Teach, learn, and lead in the 21st century. Our mission is to ensure that students and practitioners engage in rigorous and personally meaningful experiences that cultivate creative and critical understandings related to the processes of teaching and learning. We are committed to providing philosophical, theoretical, technological and instructional frameworks to promote exemplary inclusive practice, scholarly inquiry and social justice advocacy across diverse educational contexts.
Undergraduate Certification
For All Undergraduate Education Certification Candidates. Arcadia offers teacher preparation programs for initial certification at the undergraduate level in:. Undergraduates can pursue Grades PK-4 initial certification as a full time traditional undergraduate major OR part-time study in the Early Childhood Working Professionals program for transfer students who have an associates degree.
Proto-Feminism in the Print Studio
The staff of Arcadia Exhibitions is saddened to hear of the passing of Zina Davis, who in 1979 became Beaver College’s first official gallery director. For information on her life and career we provide the following links:. The Richard E. Fuller Gallery (1962–85): A History of Arcadia University’s First...
Chemistry Major
Arcadia University’s Chemistry programs provide a working knowledge of the concepts that underlie chemical and physical phenomena. Each course develops the ability to solve real scientific problems quantitatively using structural models, mechanisms and the integrated application of physicochemical principles. Prepare to Make a Difference. Explore technological and cultural scientific...
