Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
Related
arcadia.edu
Student Philanthropy 101
From the beauty of campus during a warm spring afternoon, to a late-night study session in Landman Library, or the memories of your semester abroad, so many aspects of your student experience are made possible because of alumni and donor support. Be part of the University community’s collective impact, and...
arcadia.edu
Life at Arcadia
We support hands-on learning, growth, and development through student organizations, leadership initiatives, and social, educational, and cultural student programming. Our work complements the University’s mission and values; supports institutional retention efforts; and helps students develop professional competencies.
arcadia.edu
Spanish Minor
Students at Arcadia University can minor in Spanish to learn linguistic proficiency and intercultural awareness to prepare for a global marketplace. SP 102 may not be included in the total of 20. Students entering at a level higher than 102 should consult with the Department Chair concerning their course selection for the minor.
arcadia.edu
Opportunities
To enhance professional readiness, you may undertake a Career Internship in English in any one of several fields related to the study of writing and literary study. Available any time from the your second semester on, the internship is a 3-credit experience conducted under the supervision of the program Director, the field supervisor, and an appropriate member of the English Department, where relevant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arcadia.edu
4+1.5 Program
Undergraduate students preparing for the Master of Arts in International Peace and Conflict Resolution typically pursue a liberal arts undergraduate major in the social sciences or humanities. Students should work with advisers to determine appropriate recommended preparatory courses, and study abroad for one or two semesters. During the senior year,...
arcadia.edu
First-Year Seminars
Explore special topics that interest you through your First-Year Seminar, the academic core of Arcadia’s First-Year Experience. These small, interactive classes—limited to approximately 18-20 students—have examined everything from Harry Potter, to crime scene evidence, to the 1960s, and more. Sample Courses. Making Moves: Strategic Nonviolence and Civil...
arcadia.edu
Course of Study
If you have no background in Spanish, you must complete the series Spanish 101/102/201 before entering the major. A grade of at least a C- in SP 201 must be earned in order to take SP 202, which is the first course that counts toward the major. If you have previous knowledge of Spanish, you will be placed according to your performance on the Spanish placement inventory.
arcadia.edu
Civic and Global Engagement
Arcadia offers a lot of opportunities, but one of the most intriguing to me was, and still is, study abroad. College is about global education and personal growth - you really begin to find yourself in college, and I think that immersion in a completely new environment is a great way for you to truly learn about yourself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arcadia.edu
Biology Major
Biology at its broadest scope is a natural science which involves the study of life. While pursuing a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree at Arcadia University, you explore the core sciences of general biology, evolution and population biology, comparative anatomy and physiology, genetics, cell biology, molecular biology, and ecology. Through collaborative and inquiry-based learning you have many opportunities to conduct research, co-author and present published studies, and intern at respected regional companies.
arcadia.edu
Students to Attend ‘PAs on the Plaza’ as Part of Annual Physician Assistant Week
Students in Arcadia’s Physician Assistant (PA) program will be in attendance for the annual “PAs on the Plaza” event during ABC’s Good Morning America on Oct. 6. The event kicks off Physician Assistant Week across the United States, which is celebrated annually from Oct. 6-12. This is the first time Arcadia is sending students to the event. Three students from the Glenside campus and three from the Christiana campus will be attending. They will be wearing Arcadia gear and holding cardboard cutouts of Archie the Knight mascot.
arcadia.edu
Admission Requirements
Arcadia University’s Master of Arts in International Peace and Conflict Resolution is a two-year full-time or four-year part-time program. Arcadia University considers applications for this program from college graduates of all majors, especially those who have demonstrated scholastic excellence and a commitment to international peace and conflict resolution and development. Related experience and achievements, either domestic or international, also are desirable. View the listings below to find more about what the program requests from applicants.
arcadia.edu
Sponsored Research and Programs
The Office of Sponsored Research and Programs (OSRP) teams up with faculty and staff members in order to:. Support their efforts in obtaining external grants and contracts awarded to the University for research and programs related to the missions of the University; and. Help project directors and investigators with pre-...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arcadia.edu
Research Opportunities
Students can conduct research with faculty on a diverse range of topics that include but are not limited to:. Our faculty work closely with students, who are interested in publishing papers, on a variety of research projects. We not only support the projects but also cover expenses associated with the projects, including publications and conference presentations.
arcadia.edu
Career and Internship Outcomes
Our students have been successful in securing positions at a variety of different organizations, and there are numerous stories we would love to share. However, we picked several from different years to demonstrate the breadth and depth of the skills students acquired and the job positions that they pursued. Student...
arcadia.edu
Concentration
The English Department’s Concentration in Creative Writing combines a classic literary curriculum with a tiered system of practical workshops in fiction, poetry and non-fiction writing. After a required foundation course in writing fiction and poetry, you choose intermediate workshops in fiction or poetry writing. Then, starting in your junior year, you choose from among advanced specialized courses based on your interests: Writing for Children, Young Adult Writing, Memoir Writing, Fiction Writing, Poetry Writing, and Script and Playwriting, in which you’ll work one-one-one with faculty members who are professional, published writers. The required internship gives you the opportunity to work with local presses, publishing companies or creative arts organizations.
arcadia.edu
T.J. Scollan brings Academic, Athletic Talents to Arcadia University
T.J. Scollan ‘25, a transfer student-athlete from Ocean County College, has found a new home at Arcadia University to pursue his academic and athletic careers. As a four-year member and captain of the soccer team at Toms River High School in New Jersey, Scallon helped lead his team to the state sectional final in his senior year. After high school he spent one year at Ocean County College, where was a member of the men’s soccer team that reached the Region XIX DIII Finals.
arcadia.edu
Actuarial Science Major
Actually, what is an Actuary? Actuaries are professionals who find ways to manage risk. Actuaries use analytical/math skills, business knowledge, and understanding of human behavior to evaluate the likelihood of future events and design creative ways to reduce the probability of bad outcomes. It is one of the top-ranked jobs and a well-compensated business profession not only nationally but also internationally. Actuaries work in the insurance industry as well as for consulting companies, financial institutions, government, labor unions, etc.
arcadia.edu
Chemistry Major
Arcadia University’s Chemistry programs provide a working knowledge of the concepts that underlie chemical and physical phenomena. Each course develops the ability to solve real scientific problems quantitatively using structural models, mechanisms and the integrated application of physicochemical principles. Prepare to Make a Difference. Explore technological and cultural scientific...
arcadia.edu
Tuition and Expenses
Tuition for this dual degree option comprises the full tuition of the two-year program at the institution where the student starts, and tuition for one additional year, paid directly to the second institution. Starting with IPCR Program in Glenside. IPCR full-time program tuition and fees :. Additional Expenses:. Books and...
arcadia.edu
Program Goals
The Arcadia University Department of Medical Science has a history of success in educating compassionate and highly qualified medical professionals who are lifelong learners. We are invested in creating a diverse, learner-centered, collaborative environment. Our Physician Assistant Programs are committed to fostering resilience in an increasingly complex and interrelated global...
Comments / 0