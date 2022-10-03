ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

What several Utes said following the victory over Oregon State

By FanNation AllUtes
AllUtes
AllUtes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmNE6_0iKE727O00

Notable quotes from several Utes following the victory over Oregon State.

Cameron Rising

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvHm3_0iKE727O00
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) changes a play at the line scrimmage in the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Question: How did you adjust to not having Brant Kuithe out there?

Cameron Rising: "It was different, but the guys answered and did everything they needed to throughout the week and really took ownership and made sure they were ready to go with whatever they had, and they took advantage of the opportunities. He has been in the facility, talking to guys and making sure that everybody's still working, and he is still the captain of this team and is still leading."

Question: What led to you being more involved in the run game?

Cameron Rising: "Some of them were just scrambles, some were a little more designed and just taking advantage of whatever the defense was giving me, and the offense did a great job blocking it."

Question: Thoughts on your touchdown run?

Cameron Rising: "I think a lot of people don't really look at me as a runner, and any chance I get, I like to take advantage of it."

Devaughn Vele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wcm1_0iKE727O00
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) reaches out to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: What did you see from the wide receivers in the absence of Brant Kuithe?

Devaughn Vele: "I see a lot of growth as we have a lot of young guys in Money Parks and Makai Cope, and then we have guys like Jaylen Dixon, who has been around a while, getting the opportunity to make plays. As big of a loss as it was with Kuithe going down, we understood as a receivers group that we needed to be the playmakers on the outside. We always attack the middle, and we will always have a good run game, but we understand that we have a vital role in the offense in igniting and sparking the offense in making big plays. We just attacked this week, and we know all of our assignments and just made sure that we are physical in the run game, and then when we get our opportunity, make big plays."

Question: What did it mean to see Jaylen Dixon have such a big game?

Devaughn Vele: "I am like his biggest fan. I am always the first one excited for him. Jaylen has been working his tail off, as you see it at practice every day. He is always going full speed and giving it everything he has. I even told him before the game that this is your game. This is your opportunity to start making plays, and he made the most of it. I was so excited for him. He has been a part of this offense for a long time and is one of the guys I look up to as a veteran leader. Seeing him get the publicity and success he has worked so hard for is a blessing."

RJ Hubert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KMij_0iKE727O00
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) runs past Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Thoughts on your interception?

RJ Hubert: "I think it's very telling of all the work that we put in throughout the week. Clark [Phillips III] did a great job owning his role, like out on an island. The stats come in mine and Clark's names, but we don't hear enough about the guys up front that forced those throws."

Question: How were you guys able to have so much success in defending the red zone?

RJ Hubert: "I think it's just guts. We have worked so hard, and we have gone through the ringer, in spring ball and fall camp, and we found our toughness, and I think once you get in the red zone, it's like, alright, they are close, and they could get points out of this but let's minimize that. This team has guts and passion."

Clark Phillips III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NGWx_0iKE727O00
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) shakes hands with cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) after making his third interception of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Question: What was it like to have three interceptions in the game?

Clark Phillips III: "I'll be honest, a lot of preparation goes on every single week, but this week god said this was the week that I was going to get three."

Question: Can you take us through your pick-six?

Clark Phillips III: "We noticed formational tendencies, and Coach Scalley put us in a position to be able to capitalize on it, and I just happened to be the outside corner on that play. As soon as I saw the ball snapped and the quarterback look, I said this is the one, and hopefully, we score."

Question: When do you think the game changed?

Clark Phillips III: "I think the game changed with turnovers and then just consistency on the defensive side of the ball, and even the offensive approach and consistency after halftime was big. We are staying together and realizing this is the game where we really need to force some things and continue to stick together and make plays. I felt we did that and capitalized on that."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

BYU to wear new helmets, black jerseys against Notre Dame in Las Vegas

Before the season started, Notre Dame unveiled that they would be wearing all-white uniforms when they took on BYU in Las Vegas as part of their Shamrock Series. The Irish unveiled their new uniform combination in a The Hangover-style video featuring head coach Marcus Freeman, some Notre Dame players, and host of stars. The video screamed Las Vegas.
PROVO, UT
The Newberg Graphic

A to Z Wineworks sells to Washington winery giant

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates purchases the Newberg winery for an undisclosed price in September The largest winery in the Northwest significantly expanded its presence last month with the acquisition of a major player in the Yamhill County wine scene. Newberg's A to Z Wineworks and its subsidiary Rex Hill were purchased by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in September, adding to a portfolio that includes the 2006 purchase of Dundee's Erath Winery. It is the first major acquisition for Ste. Michelle since it was purchased by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion in July 2021. "Erath and A...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#American Football#College Football#Rice Eccles Stadium
beachconnection.net

Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend

(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
FLORENCE, OR
wufe967.com

Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids

As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Francke brothers move to fight appeal of Gable ruling

Kevin and Patrick Francke request a meeting with the Oregon Department of Justice as requested by state victims rights laws. The brothers of homicide victim Michael Francke have formally asked to meet with Oregon Department of Justice officials before they decide whether to appeal last's federal court ruling that previously convicted murderer Frank Gable is in fact innocent. Kevin and Patrick Francke have long believe Gable is innocent and unsuccessfully asked to meet with justice department and Marion County prosecutors to discuss the case as required by Oregon victims rights laws in the past. Their lawyer sent Oregon Attorney General...
MARION COUNTY, OR
ABC4

Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
KATU.com

Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn

NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
NEWPORT, OR
oregontoday.net

Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
WOODBURN, OR
ABC4

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
OGDEN, UT
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

Pelican Brewing to Host the Grand Opening of Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay

Earlier this summer, Pelican Brewing opened its fourth location, Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay, along the Oregon Coast on the south end of Lincoln City. Now in a little over one week, the new location will host its Grand Opening and the tapping of its first in-house brewed beer, Doryman’s Dark Ale, that’ll take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
288
Followers
402
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy