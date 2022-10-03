What several Utes said following the victory over Oregon State

Notable quotes from several Utes following the victory over Oregon State.

Cameron Rising

Question: How did you adjust to not having Brant Kuithe out there?

Cameron Rising: "It was different, but the guys answered and did everything they needed to throughout the week and really took ownership and made sure they were ready to go with whatever they had, and they took advantage of the opportunities. He has been in the facility, talking to guys and making sure that everybody's still working, and he is still the captain of this team and is still leading."

Question: What led to you being more involved in the run game?

Cameron Rising: "Some of them were just scrambles, some were a little more designed and just taking advantage of whatever the defense was giving me, and the offense did a great job blocking it."

Question: Thoughts on your touchdown run?

Cameron Rising: "I think a lot of people don't really look at me as a runner, and any chance I get, I like to take advantage of it."

Devaughn Vele

Question: What did you see from the wide receivers in the absence of Brant Kuithe?

Devaughn Vele: "I see a lot of growth as we have a lot of young guys in Money Parks and Makai Cope, and then we have guys like Jaylen Dixon, who has been around a while, getting the opportunity to make plays. As big of a loss as it was with Kuithe going down, we understood as a receivers group that we needed to be the playmakers on the outside. We always attack the middle, and we will always have a good run game, but we understand that we have a vital role in the offense in igniting and sparking the offense in making big plays. We just attacked this week, and we know all of our assignments and just made sure that we are physical in the run game, and then when we get our opportunity, make big plays."

Question: What did it mean to see Jaylen Dixon have such a big game?

Devaughn Vele: "I am like his biggest fan. I am always the first one excited for him. Jaylen has been working his tail off, as you see it at practice every day. He is always going full speed and giving it everything he has. I even told him before the game that this is your game. This is your opportunity to start making plays, and he made the most of it. I was so excited for him. He has been a part of this offense for a long time and is one of the guys I look up to as a veteran leader. Seeing him get the publicity and success he has worked so hard for is a blessing."

RJ Hubert

Question: Thoughts on your interception?

RJ Hubert: "I think it's very telling of all the work that we put in throughout the week. Clark [Phillips III] did a great job owning his role, like out on an island. The stats come in mine and Clark's names, but we don't hear enough about the guys up front that forced those throws."

Question: How were you guys able to have so much success in defending the red zone?

RJ Hubert: "I think it's just guts. We have worked so hard, and we have gone through the ringer, in spring ball and fall camp, and we found our toughness, and I think once you get in the red zone, it's like, alright, they are close, and they could get points out of this but let's minimize that. This team has guts and passion."

Clark Phillips III

Question: What was it like to have three interceptions in the game?

Clark Phillips III: "I'll be honest, a lot of preparation goes on every single week, but this week god said this was the week that I was going to get three."

Question: Can you take us through your pick-six?

Clark Phillips III: "We noticed formational tendencies, and Coach Scalley put us in a position to be able to capitalize on it, and I just happened to be the outside corner on that play. As soon as I saw the ball snapped and the quarterback look, I said this is the one, and hopefully, we score."

Question: When do you think the game changed?

Clark Phillips III: "I think the game changed with turnovers and then just consistency on the defensive side of the ball, and even the offensive approach and consistency after halftime was big. We are staying together and realizing this is the game where we really need to force some things and continue to stick together and make plays. I felt we did that and capitalized on that."

