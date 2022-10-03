Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
Related
arcadia.edu
Life at Arcadia
We support hands-on learning, growth, and development through student organizations, leadership initiatives, and social, educational, and cultural student programming. Our work complements the University’s mission and values; supports institutional retention efforts; and helps students develop professional competencies.
arcadia.edu
Students to Attend ‘PAs on the Plaza’ as Part of Annual Physician Assistant Week
Students in Arcadia’s Physician Assistant (PA) program will be in attendance for the annual “PAs on the Plaza” event during ABC’s Good Morning America on Oct. 6. The event kicks off Physician Assistant Week across the United States, which is celebrated annually from Oct. 6-12. This is the first time Arcadia is sending students to the event. Three students from the Glenside campus and three from the Christiana campus will be attending. They will be wearing Arcadia gear and holding cardboard cutouts of Archie the Knight mascot.
arcadia.edu
Spanish Minor
Students at Arcadia University can minor in Spanish to learn linguistic proficiency and intercultural awareness to prepare for a global marketplace. SP 102 may not be included in the total of 20. Students entering at a level higher than 102 should consult with the Department Chair concerning their course selection for the minor.
arcadia.edu
School of Education
Teach, learn, and lead in the 21st century. Our mission is to ensure that students and practitioners engage in rigorous and personally meaningful experiences that cultivate creative and critical understandings related to the processes of teaching and learning. We are committed to providing philosophical, theoretical, technological and instructional frameworks to promote exemplary inclusive practice, scholarly inquiry and social justice advocacy across diverse educational contexts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arcadia.edu
Course of Study
The bachelor’s degree in Communication offers concentrations in Multimedia Publishing, Screen Media, Public Relations, and Individualized Study. Opportunities for specialization in Public Relations, Multimedia Publishing or Screen Media. Professional internships—here or abroad. Preparation for careers in business, news and magazine writing, editing, technical writing, creative writing, video production...
arcadia.edu
History Minor
The minor in History offers students majoring in other fields the opportunity to draw upon the past in order to broaden their understanding of the present and promotes the development of skills in research, analysis, and communication that are basic to success in any career. Requirements. Five courses (typically 18–20...
arcadia.edu
3+1.5 Program
Highly selective program for academically talented students. Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in four-and-a-half years. Opportunities to study abroad as an undergraduate and graduate student. Problem-based learning and research models. This accelerated program integrates undergraduate and graduate training and provides comprehensive global learning opportunities. Arcadia’s undergraduate programs in Political...
arcadia.edu
Program Goals
The Arcadia University Department of Medical Science has a history of success in educating compassionate and highly qualified medical professionals who are lifelong learners. We are invested in creating a diverse, learner-centered, collaborative environment. Our Physician Assistant Programs are committed to fostering resilience in an increasingly complex and interrelated global...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arcadia.edu
Visit Arcadia
Meet with an admissions staff member and take a walking tour of campus with a current student. Please register for a time slot and email as soon as possible if you are unable to attend. Prospective graduate students should email to schedule a visit. Can't make it to campus? Join...
arcadia.edu
Sponsored Research and Programs
The Office of Sponsored Research and Programs (OSRP) teams up with faculty and staff members in order to:. Support their efforts in obtaining external grants and contracts awarded to the University for research and programs related to the missions of the University; and. Help project directors and investigators with pre-...
arcadia.edu
Study Abroad
Start by researching programs that are right for you, focusing on discipline, location, or a combination. Explore all opportunities available to you through our Program Finder. Meet with Your Study Abroad Advisor. Discuss your program options with a study abroad advisor. This is an opportunity to get all of your...
arcadia.edu
Mathematics Minor
The minor in Mathematics is designed to give students majoring in other fields the minimum number of Mathematics courses necessary to do fundamental mathematical analysis required for positions in the sciences and social sciences. This minor is not open to Actuarial Science majors. This minor consists of 5 Mathematics Courses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arcadia.edu
Undergraduate Certification
For All Undergraduate Education Certification Candidates. Arcadia offers teacher preparation programs for initial certification at the undergraduate level in:. Undergraduates can pursue Grades PK-4 initial certification as a full time traditional undergraduate major OR part-time study in the Early Childhood Working Professionals program for transfer students who have an associates degree.
arcadia.edu
Opportunities
To enhance professional readiness, you may undertake a Career Internship in English in any one of several fields related to the study of writing and literary study. Available any time from the your second semester on, the internship is a 3-credit experience conducted under the supervision of the program Director, the field supervisor, and an appropriate member of the English Department, where relevant.
arcadia.edu
Committee on the Protection of Research Subjects (COPRS)
Arcadia University acknowledges its responsibility to protect the welfare of human and animal subjects involved in research performed on its premises or conducted under its authority by persons affiliated with the university. At the same time the university, as an academic institution, recognizes a special interest in promoting research and a special responsibility to see that the rights of academic freedom traditionally accorded researchers not be abridged.
arcadia.edu
University to Celebrate Recent Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education Dr. Marc Brasof, Incoming Chair Dr. Kimberly Dean
The University community is invited to two events in October to celebrate Dr. Marc Brasof for his work as Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education from 2019 to 2022, and to celebrate the installation of the new Rosemary and Walter Blankley Endowed Chair in Education, Dr. Kimberly Dean.
arcadia.edu
Admission Requirements
Arcadia University’s Master of Arts in International Peace and Conflict Resolution is a two-year full-time or four-year part-time program. Arcadia University considers applications for this program from college graduates of all majors, especially those who have demonstrated scholastic excellence and a commitment to international peace and conflict resolution and development. Related experience and achievements, either domestic or international, also are desirable. View the listings below to find more about what the program requests from applicants.
arcadia.edu
Research Opportunities
Students can conduct research with faculty on a diverse range of topics that include but are not limited to:. Our faculty work closely with students, who are interested in publishing papers, on a variety of research projects. We not only support the projects but also cover expenses associated with the projects, including publications and conference presentations.
arcadia.edu
Career and Internship Outcomes
Our students have been successful in securing positions at a variety of different organizations, and there are numerous stories we would love to share. However, we picked several from different years to demonstrate the breadth and depth of the skills students acquired and the job positions that they pursued. Student...
arcadia.edu
International Studies Minor
The International Study minor provides an interdisciplinary opportunity to explore a variety of international issues. Interested students should meet with their major advisers and with the Director of International Studies. Participating students must declare their intent through the Registrar’s Office. Requirements. (typically 18–20 credits as listed below) The...
Comments / 0