Students in Arcadia’s Physician Assistant (PA) program will be in attendance for the annual “PAs on the Plaza” event during ABC’s Good Morning America on Oct. 6. The event kicks off Physician Assistant Week across the United States, which is celebrated annually from Oct. 6-12. This is the first time Arcadia is sending students to the event. Three students from the Glenside campus and three from the Christiana campus will be attending. They will be wearing Arcadia gear and holding cardboard cutouts of Archie the Knight mascot.

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO