ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Go Blue Ridge

Traffic being halted on Queen Street throughout the Week

There will be traffic redirection on Queen Street throughout the week for construction. Additionally, the North Depot Parking Lot's exit will be closed for the duration of the construction period. Parking spaces on Queen Street, beginning at the Downtown Boone Post Office and ending at the intersection of Queen Street...
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Clawson-Burnley Park is closed for Construction till Friday

The Clawson-Burnley Park and parking lot will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 5th at 5:30 a.m. through Friday, October 7th at 3:30 p.m. for construction. For those of you who frequent the park please visit www.townofboone.net for more information and future updates.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays

Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
BOONE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles

JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
JONESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
WSET

Galax Fire Dept. rescues man stuck 50 feet up in tree

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — One man is safe after being stuck more than 50 feet up in a tree. According to the Galax Fire Department, the whole scene unfolded in the 100 block of Clover Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities say the man became stuck high...
GALAX, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Parking Spaces#Public Works
Raleigh News & Observer

Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says

A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Mount Airy News

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
DOBSON, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Teen last seen in Denver neighborhood still reported missing

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen. Mason Kahleb Lewis, 17, was reportedly last seen Sept. 16 at 3586 Cerelia Lane, near N.C. 16 Business and Hager Hollow Drive. He is from Kannapolis. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
businesstodaync.com

North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million

Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
LINVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy