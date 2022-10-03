Read full article on original website
Go Blue Ridge
Traffic being halted on Queen Street throughout the Week
There will be traffic redirection on Queen Street throughout the week for construction. Additionally, the North Depot Parking Lot's exit will be closed for the duration of the construction period. Parking spaces on Queen Street, beginning at the Downtown Boone Post Office and ending at the intersection of Queen Street...
Go Blue Ridge
Clawson-Burnley Park is closed for Construction till Friday
The Clawson-Burnley Park and parking lot will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 5th at 5:30 a.m. through Friday, October 7th at 3:30 p.m. for construction. For those of you who frequent the park please visit www.townofboone.net for more information and future updates.
Go Blue Ridge
Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
yadkinripple.com
Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles
JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
WSET
Galax Fire Dept. rescues man stuck 50 feet up in tree
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — One man is safe after being stuck more than 50 feet up in a tree. According to the Galax Fire Department, the whole scene unfolded in the 100 block of Clover Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities say the man became stuck high...
1 killed, 4 hurt after chase that ended in wreck in Hickory, troopers say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person was killed, and four were injured in a deadly crash after a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory. The wreck shut down McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory. Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car, causing it...
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
Catawba County officials vote to approve $400K of new water rescue equipment
HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba County officials voted Monday night to approve over $433,000 toward the purchase of equipment used by emergency personnel during water rescues. The money would come from a fund created for public safety projects. Note: The attached video aired prior to the vote on Monday. Officials...
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Tweetsie Railroad’s legendary ‘Ghost Train’ returns for spooky fun
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! The Ghost Train is pulling out of Tweetsie Railroad for a haunting good time!. Tweetsie Railroad in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina offers rides through the scenic mountains and provides a history of the locomotives and their Old West heritage. Click...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in North Carolina
A man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Saturday in Rutherford County.
Mount Airy News
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln Co. Residents With High Arsenic Levels In Water Hoping For State Help
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – There’s a new push to help neighbors dealing with serious water quality issues in Lincoln County. Testing found much higher than normal levels of arsenic in well water at homes off Laboratory Road. While arsenic can be naturally occurring, there’s also concern because the...
wjhl.com
45th Annual Woolly Worm Festival coming to Banner Elk, NC.
Jason DeWitt from Banner Elk, gets us ready for the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival happening October 15th & 16th!. For more information call 828-898-5605 or go to woollyworm.com.
lakenormanpublications.com
Teen last seen in Denver neighborhood still reported missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen. Mason Kahleb Lewis, 17, was reportedly last seen Sept. 16 at 3586 Cerelia Lane, near N.C. 16 Business and Hager Hollow Drive. He is from Kannapolis. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
businesstodaync.com
North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million
Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
Marine veteran now in coma after 4 others injured in NC stabbing at his birthday party
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends are offering insight into the stabbing that left five injured at a birthday party over the weekend in Surry County. Colby “Branch” Benton, who turned 27 on Monday, has been identified by his family as a victim of the assault. “Branch is a former Marine of great […]
