Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
TechCrunch
Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu
Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Supreme Court will take up a case challenging legal immunity for tech sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google
Former President Trump and Republicans railed against the Section 230 protections, which shield tech companies from lawsuits for user-created content.
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
itechpost.com
Hulu Hikes Prices for Ad-Supported, Ad-Free Monthly Plans
Enjoying the streaming fix on Hulu is now more expensive, with the streaming platform hiking its ad-supported monthly subscription rates to $7.99 from $6.99 or $79.99 annually) and its ad-free monthly plan to $14.99 from $12.99. Prices for Hulu bundled plans with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus remain the same,...
TechCrunch
Reddit acqui-hires team from ML content moderation startup Oterlu
The company says the announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to invest in and grow its internal Safety team that oversees its content policy. Reddit also notes that the agreement will help accelerate the scale of Reddit’s automated safety capabilities. “The Oterlu team brings expertise in building algorithms...
TechCrunch
TikTok adds new editing tools to adjust clips, sounds, images and text
With the new tools, users will be able to stack, trim and split video clips. You can also speed up or slow down the pace of video clips. It’s already pretty simple to edit and post videos on TikTok, but these new tools give creators more ways to play around with their content and make it more intuitive. In addition to the new video tools, TikTok is also adding new tools for sounds, as users can now cut, trim and set the duration for sounds they use in the videos. You can also now add sound effects. Sounds play a big part of videos on TikTok and are often the basis for many trends, so it’s not surprising that TikTok is giving users more ways to incorporate sound into their content.
Influencer reveals how much she earns from TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram: ‘My jaw dropped’
An influencer has candidly revealed how much money she earns from each social media platform for her content.Erika Kullberg, a lawyer who uses her TikTok to share investment advice, money-saving hacks and travel tips, has accumulated more than 9m followers on the platform. In addition to her TikTok followers, she has 4.1m followers on Instagram, 3.3m followers on Facebook and 755,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.In a video posted to her TikTok on Wednesday, the content creator and founder of legal tech startup, Plug and Law, opened up about the income she makes as a result of her followings...
ohmymag.co.uk
Google might make you pay more to watch 4k videos
Google is reportedly testing out a new feature that could impact the quality of videos you watch on YouTube. Over the weekend, many YouTube users took to Reddit and Twitter to lament how they were being asked to upgrade to premium subscription in order to watch videos in high resolution, TechCrunch reported. It is unclear when or how this restriction would be rolled out across the board.
From Apple to Tinder, Subscriptions Push Premium Over Freemium
Apps dabbling in everything from retail to romance are charging for more features as way to generate new revenue streams from legions of “freemium” or unpaid users. While the freemium model has long been used to entice users to try a service and then, over time, upsell them into buying access to richer features, the widespread effect of belt-tightening and app fatigue appear to be pushing more apps to find new ways to monetize their experiences.
WhatsApp Premium revealed as new paid version of app – and there’s a big catch
WHATSAPP is launching a new premium plan - though you need not panic about having to pay. First of all, it's optional. And the second, most crucial, detail is that it's only meant for businesses using the popular app. While you won't be able to use them as a general...
TechCrunch
How expensive is Elon’s Twitter buy?
However, with the deal moving forward once again at a fixed price, we can now compare Musk’s purchase with data from other social media companies, effectively allowing us to see how expensive — or not — the transaction will prove. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
With Ad-Tier Launches, Netflix and Disney+ Wade Further Into Big Data’s Streaming Hazards
There’s an adage dating back to TV advertising in the 1970s: “If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.” And while Netflix and Disney+ advertising tiers will not quite be free, viewers will be able to subscribe to the services at discounted price points as long as they can tolerate a few ads. The launches arrive as the digital ad industry is mid-evolution. Europe and California have passed data privacy laws. Apple has cracked down on the harvesting of user data on their products. Browsers, including Safari and Firefox, have barred the installation of third-party trackers that...
Engadget
Spotify's latest acquisition is a company that detects harmful content in podcasts
Has bought a company it says will help it detect and address harmful content on the platform. Kinzen uses machine learning and human expertise to analyze possibly harmful content and hate speech across multiple languages, . It added that Kinzen will "help us more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on our platform around the world" and that the company's tech is especially suited to podcasts and other audio formats.
