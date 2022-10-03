With the new tools, users will be able to stack, trim and split video clips. You can also speed up or slow down the pace of video clips. It’s already pretty simple to edit and post videos on TikTok, but these new tools give creators more ways to play around with their content and make it more intuitive. In addition to the new video tools, TikTok is also adding new tools for sounds, as users can now cut, trim and set the duration for sounds they use in the videos. You can also now add sound effects. Sounds play a big part of videos on TikTok and are often the basis for many trends, so it’s not surprising that TikTok is giving users more ways to incorporate sound into their content.

