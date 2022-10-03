ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge firefighters take on special project for Westdale Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rescuers with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) are frequently found serving the community in a variety of capacities. Not only have these first responders been known to fight fires, change tires for stranded citizens, and save kittens, but some even take the time to tackle construction projects for local schools.
theadvocate.com

Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says

Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
theadvocate.com

Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it

As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
pelicanpostonline.com

Wade Schexnaydre on new School Attendance Zones (and the future)

Five weeks from tomorrow is Election Day (November 8) with early voting from October 25-November 1. Ballots in 14 (out of 69) Ascension precincts will include the School Board District 7A seat pitting Wade Schexnaydre, a first-time candidate, against two other newcomers. Schexnaydre, alone among the District 7A contestants, unveiled a platform consisting of five major themes including the simplistic sounding FAIRNESS.
brproud.com

SU Ag Center to host Campus Market event October 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area residents interested in obtaining fresh food, innovative apparel, and perhaps even a bag of FREE food at an upcoming community event may want to mark October 19th on their calendars. According to the Southern University Ag Center, the public is invited to...
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
brproud.com

Social media threat puts Lafayette High School on lockdown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown. LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown. The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired...
pelicanpostonline.com

Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
pelicanpostonline.com

Graves announces $13 million for local and state law enforcement

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that will aid local and State law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of that total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence so criminals can be held accountable in a quicker...
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
