ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.
Baton Rouge firefighters take on special project for Westdale Elementary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rescuers with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) are frequently found serving the community in a variety of capacities. Not only have these first responders been known to fight fires, change tires for stranded citizens, and save kittens, but some even take the time to tackle construction projects for local schools.
Security added after social media threat against McKinley High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and faculty may see more of a security presence at McKinley High School on Wednesday morning. This is the case after a threat was made against the school. Parents were made aware of the situation and EBR Schools released this statement about the...
Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says
Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it
As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
Teachers focus on emotional learning, crisis management in two-day workshop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Teachers in Assumption Parish spent two days learning new strategies on emotional learning and crisis management in an effort to keep students “on pace” academically and safe. Assumption Parish Schools said the two-day workshop on Sept. 15 and 16 focused on learning improvements...
Wade Schexnaydre on new School Attendance Zones (and the future)
Five weeks from tomorrow is Election Day (November 8) with early voting from October 25-November 1. Ballots in 14 (out of 69) Ascension precincts will include the School Board District 7A seat pitting Wade Schexnaydre, a first-time candidate, against two other newcomers. Schexnaydre, alone among the District 7A contestants, unveiled a platform consisting of five major themes including the simplistic sounding FAIRNESS.
SU Ag Center to host Campus Market event October 19
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area residents interested in obtaining fresh food, innovative apparel, and perhaps even a bag of FREE food at an upcoming community event may want to mark October 19th on their calendars. According to the Southern University Ag Center, the public is invited to...
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
Possible threat calls for increased police presence at Ponchatoula High School
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office notified the public that there will be an extra police presence at Ponchatoula High School on Wednesday after authorities received a threat regarding the campus. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, on Tuesday evening, the TPSO received calls regarding a...
Denham Springs, Walker leaders honor Purple Heart recipients and declare proclamation
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Denham Springs and Walker communities came together to celebrate the brave soldiers who fought and were wounded while serving our country. “Today, was about paying tribute and bringing our cities and communities together and allowing our students to be a part of it,”...
Joe Burrow’s nonprofit addresses food insecurity, childhood mental health in Ohio, Louisiana
CINCINNATI (BRPROUD) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has launched a nonprofit foundation aimed at helping Ohio and Louisiana families overcome food insecurity and child mental health issues. “I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Joe Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to...
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
Social media threat puts Lafayette High School on lockdown
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown. LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown. The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired...
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
Governor John Bel Edwards to invest over $300 million into bridge repairs throughout Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred of Louisiana’s bridges are in poor condition, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). One such bridge is close to the capital area, in Baker. According to Governor John Bel Edwards, it’s included among the structures that will...
Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)
Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
Graves announces $13 million for local and state law enforcement
U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that will aid local and State law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of that total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence so criminals can be held accountable in a quicker...
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
