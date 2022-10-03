BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.

