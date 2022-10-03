Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Lori Harvey Gives Us A Slay In All Fur Ensemble For Paris Fashion Week
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to share her latest Paris Fashion Week slay and we're loving it!
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted onto her body in captivating fashion show appearance
Walking onto the runway solely wearing underwear and heels, Bella Hadid made a striking statement as a dress was spray-painted on her silhouette. Walking in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line on Friday, Sept. 30, the 25-year-old model publicly posed as three men with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show. Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter showed off her ink wearing a grey top with a keyhole cut and a sequined black mini skirt. Jackson posed next to the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan...
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week
Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.
Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Her Incredible Legs In A High-Slit Leather Skirt For Milan Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski owned Milan Fashion Week with her sultry and fall-weather style! The supermodel, 31, showed off her ultra-toned legs on the Versace Milan runway show last week in a thigh-skimming black miniskirt, and later turned heads yet again at the Bally show in a longer skirt with an epic high slit.
Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show
The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week. Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
BNV Takes Paris Fashion Week Into the Metaverse With K-Pop Group Lightsum
A new collaboration between BNV, Weinsanto, and Lightsum marked another step into Web3 for the high-end fashion world. Following designer Victor Weinsanto’s latest fashion collection showcase in the Marais district of Paris, there was the typical post-show scrum you’d find at any Paris Fashion Week event: models with their hair in elaborate styles that give Bjork a run for her money, photographers snapping street style shots, and a lot of cigarettes being smoked and gossip exchanged.
Kylie Jenner Was Everywhere At Paris Fashion Week
From Schiaparelli to Balenciaga, she made all the rounds — try to keep up. Paris Fashion Week has given us the gift of many well-dressed celebs. But there’s one person in particular who seems to be working overtime in the city of light. From Acne Studios to Balenciaga to Schiaparelli, Kylie Jenner has made Paris her runway — one front row and party at a time. Ahead, see all of her epic looks from fashion week.
Ella Emhoff Sees Birds and Bees With Prep School Inspiration for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Ella Emhoff arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing the brand. The model, designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a prep school silhouette with a camp-like spin featuring a duck and bee motif. Emhoff wore a navy blazer narrow shoulder jacket with a gray skinny tie, and an off-white button-up shirt. She coordinated with a khaki skirt that was also emblazoned with the print.More from WWDMiu Miu RTW Spring 2023Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2023Situationist RTW Spring 2023 Emhoff accessorized with Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom bag in black calfskin with a top...
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Ab-flashing Cynthia Erivo dazzles in a cross front halter top and vibrant blue trousers at star-studded Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week
Cynthia Erivo arrived in style as Louis Vuitton hosted its latest catwalk show during the final day of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress made sure all eyes were on her as she flashed her abs in a dazzling cross front halter top as she posed for photos ahead of the star-studded event.
Bella Hadid Asks to Take a Photo with Paris Fashion Week Caterers and Praises 'Amazing' Pastries
A video of the model posing with the chefs has gone viral on TikTok Bella Hadid is taking in all Paris Fashion Week has to offer, including the food! A video of the model, 25, praising the event's caterers has gone viral on TikTok. The heartwarming clip has garnered millions of views on the platform. The TikTok started with Hadid saying how delicious the food was. "It was so amazing — those pastries!" she said. She wasn't just a fan of the confections, but also the chefs. "I want to take...
Thom Browne’s Spring 2023 Show Was A Punk Rock Beauty Circus
As fashion month draws to a close in Paris, there’s no denying that punk beauty has made its mark this year on the runways year across every city. From black eyeliner in various forms taking over the runways to Balenciaga’s unorthodox face piercings, there’s a spirt of rebellion in the air. Topping off the heavy eye makeup and black lipstick trend was Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, taking place at Palais Garnier October 3rd in Paris. On the runway, Thom Browne took the punk beauty revival to new extremes, channeling harlequin-themed makeup for the punk-rock crossover we didn’t know we needed.
