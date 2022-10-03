Read full article on original website
Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
W.Va. Chemical Valley Featured In Film Documentaries
West Virginia’s community of Institute is featured in two documentaries that examine environmental safety and accountability. The mini-documentaries are part of the series “Films for Our Future” and are hosted by Our Future West Virginia and the North Carolina production company, Working Films. Chemical Valley follows the...
Appalachia Service Project receives grant from AEP Foundation for program expenses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachia Service Project, a Christian ministry that has repaired dozens of homes in Charleston and Huntington in the past few years, has received a grant from the AEP Foundation to continue its work. Officials from the project (ASP) are on hand Wednesday in Charleston to receive...
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates to more than 250 schools for student needs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 250 schools in the southern portion of West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need. On Tuesday in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up ‘virtual pantries’ at the schools.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
1 injured in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
State Police investigating reported overdoses at South Central Regional Jail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has launched an investigation following multiple reported overdoses at the South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County. According to Captain R. A. Maddy, four inmates received naloxone once troopers arrived at the jail. Naloxone — also known by its brand name Narcan — is a nasal spray used for reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events statewide through October and November
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events through October and November. Individuals can dispose of up to ten tires per person. The tires must be off the rims. Additionally, WVDEP will...
PSC staff recommends reopening Frontier case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Staff with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia filed a petition Tuesday stating they do not believe Frontier Communications is providing adequate services to West Virginia customers. The report stems from a Kanawha County Commission request for a general investigation into Frontier’s services. The county...
Man drowns during Gauley rafting trip
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — The National Park Service says an Ohio man drowned while whitewater rafting on the Gauley River in Fayette County Monday. Authorities said it happened during a commercial rafting trip on the Lower Gauley in an area known as the Lower Staircase. John David Catoe, 46,...
Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County
RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
Huntington Councilman presents $75,000 check for renovation of building for animal shelter
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At-Large Huntington City Councilman Bob Bailey presented a check Tuesday, Oct. 4, for $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance, the nonprofit organization that supports the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. The funding will be...
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
Go Bananas: Charleston Dirty Birds to host nationally known Savannah Bananas in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The baseball scene in Charleston is about to go bananas. On Tuesday night, the nationally popular Savannah Bananas baseball team announced it would be playing the Charleston Dirty Birds on April 21 at Appalachian Power Park. The game is part of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.
Man arrested in Beckley after U.S. Marshals find five pounds of fentanyl
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is in jail after authorities seized five pounds of fentanyl. U.S. Marshals say they executed a search warrant at 118 Laurel Terrace in Beckley and found approximately five pounds of fentanyl, a blender, and material used to mix the substance. The substance field-tested positive for fentanyl.
Police chief reacts as Charleston nears record high for homicides
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If one more person is killed by another in the city of Charleston this year, it will become the deadliest in at least the last 22 years for West Virginia's largest city. Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt is paying close attention to the numbers...
