Charleston, WV

WDTV

Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Chemical Valley Featured In Film Documentaries

West Virginia’s community of Institute is featured in two documentaries that examine environmental safety and accountability. The mini-documentaries are part of the series “Films for Our Future” and are hosted by Our Future West Virginia and the North Carolina production company, Working Films. Chemical Valley follows the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates to more than 250 schools for student needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 250 schools in the southern portion of West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need. On Tuesday in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up ‘virtual pantries’ at the schools.
CHARLESTON, WV
WIFR

Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State Police investigating reported overdoses at South Central Regional Jail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has launched an investigation following multiple reported overdoses at the South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County. According to Captain R. A. Maddy, four inmates received naloxone once troopers arrived at the jail. Naloxone — also known by its brand name Narcan — is a nasal spray used for reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

PSC staff recommends reopening Frontier case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Staff with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia filed a petition Tuesday stating they do not believe Frontier Communications is providing adequate services to West Virginia customers. The report stems from a Kanawha County Commission request for a general investigation into Frontier’s services. The county...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man drowns during Gauley rafting trip

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — The National Park Service says an Ohio man drowned while whitewater rafting on the Gauley River in Fayette County Monday. Authorities said it happened during a commercial rafting trip on the Lower Gauley in an area known as the Lower Staircase. John David Catoe, 46,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County

RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested in Beckley after U.S. Marshals find five pounds of fentanyl

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is in jail after authorities seized five pounds of fentanyl. U.S. Marshals say they executed a search warrant at 118 Laurel Terrace in Beckley and found approximately five pounds of fentanyl, a blender, and material used to mix the substance. The substance field-tested positive for fentanyl.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Police chief reacts as Charleston nears record high for homicides

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If one more person is killed by another in the city of Charleston this year, it will become the deadliest in at least the last 22 years for West Virginia's largest city. Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt is paying close attention to the numbers...
CHARLESTON, WV

