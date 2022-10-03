Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Go Blue Ridge
Clawson-Burnley Park is closed for Construction till Friday
The Clawson-Burnley Park and parking lot will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 5th at 5:30 a.m. through Friday, October 7th at 3:30 p.m. for construction. For those of you who frequent the park please visit www.townofboone.net for more information and future updates.
Go Blue Ridge
Traffic being halted on Queen Street throughout the Week
There will be traffic redirection on Queen Street throughout the week for construction. Additionally, the North Depot Parking Lot's exit will be closed for the duration of the construction period. Parking spaces on Queen Street, beginning at the Downtown Boone Post Office and ending at the intersection of Queen Street...
yadkinripple.com
Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles
JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
Go Blue Ridge
Road Closure on Queen Street for the rest of the Week
There will be traffic redirection on Queen Street beginning today, October 3rd, throughout the week for construction. Additionally, the North Depot Parking Lot's exit will be closed the duration of the construction period. Parking spaces on Queen Street, beginning at the Downtown Boone Post Office and ending at the intersection of Queen Street and North Depot Street will be unavailable due to the construction. Public Works requests driving slowly through this area, and take into account the temporary traffic pattern. For more information on this closure and future closures, please contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Abingdon. According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle ran off the road in the 18400 block of Westwood Drive around 3:28 p.m. and hit a parked vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken […]
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway. The crash...
Go Blue Ridge
Appalcart unveils it's latest fully electric bus.
Appalcart welcomes the Proterra ZX5 battery electric bus to Boone at a special unveiling ceremony. A group of 50 community members got a first look at this innovative addition to our communities transit landscape. This addition to Appalcarts fleet was made possible things to a collaborative effort between applecart, Appalachian State University, the town of Boone, Watauga County, and the Boone area Chamber of Commerce. Stick boy Cookies as well as Proterra Model toy buses were given to those who attended. Appalachian State University's Chief Sustainability Officer, Lee Ball said he was excited to see the community's excitement regarding the environmental efforts of AppalCart.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Man found dead in Jeep that overturned in Hickory creek Friday night, trooper says
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning. At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place NE. Troopers and other emergency responders found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the road had washed out several years ago, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed, 4 hurt after chase that ended in wreck in Hickory, troopers say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person was killed, and four were injured in a deadly crash after a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory. The wreck shut down McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory. Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car, causing it...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln Co. Residents With High Arsenic Levels In Water Hoping For State Help
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – There’s a new push to help neighbors dealing with serious water quality issues in Lincoln County. Testing found much higher than normal levels of arsenic in well water at homes off Laboratory Road. While arsenic can be naturally occurring, there’s also concern because the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred Saturday night after the festival, and all four members on the […]
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
Father of 2 killed in crash on 'bridge to nowhere,' troopers says
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community is mourning the death of a father after he drove off a 'private road' in Catawba County. It's a roadway people who live in the area called dangerous and have complained about for years for it to be fixed. A man was found...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
wjhl.com
45th Annual Woolly Worm Festival coming to Banner Elk, NC.
Jason DeWitt from Banner Elk, gets us ready for the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival happening October 15th & 16th!. For more information call 828-898-5605 or go to woollyworm.com.
WSET
Galax Fire Dept. rescues man stuck 50 feet up in tree
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — One man is safe after being stuck more than 50 feet up in a tree. According to the Galax Fire Department, the whole scene unfolded in the 100 block of Clover Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities say the man became stuck high...
‘Why did it have to be him?’: Father of two killed in North Carolina Jeep crash
In Hickory Friday night, a father of two died after his Jeep plunged into a creek.
Go Blue Ridge
Fire in Meat Camp being Investigated
On Friday the 30th at around 4:30 PM fire departments from Meat Camp, Boone as well as Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics and Watauga Fire Marshal‘s Office were dispatched to 127 Scotts Dr. for a structure fire. A single wide trailer had heavy smoke and flames bellowing from it. Fortunately...
Comments / 0