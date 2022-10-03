Appalcart welcomes the Proterra ZX5 battery electric bus to Boone at a special unveiling ceremony. A group of 50 community members got a first look at this innovative addition to our communities transit landscape. This addition to Appalcarts fleet was made possible things to a collaborative effort between applecart, Appalachian State University, the town of Boone, Watauga County, and the Boone area Chamber of Commerce. Stick boy Cookies as well as Proterra Model toy buses were given to those who attended. Appalachian State University's Chief Sustainability Officer, Lee Ball said he was excited to see the community's excitement regarding the environmental efforts of AppalCart.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO