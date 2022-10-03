ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Go Blue Ridge

Clawson-Burnley Park is closed for Construction till Friday

The Clawson-Burnley Park and parking lot will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 5th at 5:30 a.m. through Friday, October 7th at 3:30 p.m. for construction. For those of you who frequent the park please visit www.townofboone.net for more information and future updates.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Traffic being halted on Queen Street throughout the Week

There will be traffic redirection on Queen Street throughout the week for construction. Additionally, the North Depot Parking Lot's exit will be closed for the duration of the construction period. Parking spaces on Queen Street, beginning at the Downtown Boone Post Office and ending at the intersection of Queen Street...
BOONE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles

JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
JONESVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Road Closure on Queen Street for the rest of the Week

There will be traffic redirection on Queen Street beginning today, October 3rd, throughout the week for construction. Additionally, the North Depot Parking Lot's exit will be closed the duration of the construction period. Parking spaces on Queen Street, beginning at the Downtown Boone Post Office and ending at the intersection of Queen Street and North Depot Street will be unavailable due to the construction. Public Works requests driving slowly through this area, and take into account the temporary traffic pattern. For more information on this closure and future closures, please contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banner Elk, NC
City
Boone, NC
City
Valle Crucis, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Appalcart unveils it's latest fully electric bus.

Appalcart welcomes the Proterra ZX5 battery electric bus to Boone at a special unveiling ceremony. A group of 50 community members got a first look at this innovative addition to our communities transit landscape. This addition to Appalcarts fleet was made possible things to a collaborative effort between applecart, Appalachian State University, the town of Boone, Watauga County, and the Boone area Chamber of Commerce. Stick boy Cookies as well as Proterra Model toy buses were given to those who attended. Appalachian State University's Chief Sustainability Officer, Lee Ball said he was excited to see the community's excitement regarding the environmental efforts of AppalCart.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Man found dead in Jeep that overturned in Hickory creek Friday night, trooper says

A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning. At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place NE. Troopers and other emergency responders found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the road had washed out several years ago, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules

The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
ABINGDON, VA
Raleigh News & Observer

Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says

A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
HICKORY, NC
WSET

Galax Fire Dept. rescues man stuck 50 feet up in tree

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — One man is safe after being stuck more than 50 feet up in a tree. According to the Galax Fire Department, the whole scene unfolded in the 100 block of Clover Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities say the man became stuck high...
GALAX, VA
Go Blue Ridge

Fire in Meat Camp being Investigated

On Friday the 30th at around 4:30 PM fire departments from Meat Camp, Boone as well as Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics and Watauga Fire Marshal‘s Office were dispatched to 127 Scotts Dr. for a structure fire. A single wide trailer had heavy smoke and flames bellowing from it. Fortunately...
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy