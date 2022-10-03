Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Potential candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
With Tony La Russa announcing Monday afternoon that he won’t return as the White Sox’s manager in 2023 due to health issues, the organization’s focus now turns to who will replace him. Here’s a look at who could be in the mix.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. After recording just three hits in his last 12 games, Toro will return to the minors. 2022 has been a disappointing campaign that saw him slash .179/.236/.314 over 339 plate appearances. If he shows signs of progress over the offseason, there is still a chance he could make the Mariners' big-league roster in 2023.
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CBS Sports
Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man
Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scratched from lineup
Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after experiencing soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Kelenic proceeded to play in the second game of the twin bill and was on track to...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL
Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
CBS Sports
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Collapses in ninth
Mantiply suffered a blown save after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Mantiply was called upon to protect a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he quickly...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
A's Stephen Vogt hits homer in final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball sailed for the right-field seats, just as his long-awaited first career hit had done more than nine years before, and Stephen Vogt took off as if he could play for another decade. He galloped in glee around the bases as his teammates and a crowd celebrating him at every chance went crazy. “I was just like, ‘Let your 2-year-old boy just come out, let the little kid in you that used to play on his front yard and pretend to be Will Clark, let that come out,’ and I did and I just enjoyed every second of it,’” Vogt said. The catcher homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Three hits in season-finale
Andujar went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals. Andujar singled in his first at-bat in the second inning before ripping a triple off Matthew Liberatore in the bottom of the fourth inning, later coming around to score. He added another base knock in the following frame and the multi-hit effort was his second in the last seven games. Andujar will finish the 2022 campaign with a .235 average, one home run, 17 RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 36 games with the Yankees and Pirates.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Records lone Arizona hit
Rojas went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's loss against the Brewers. Rojas was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, as he recorded the team's sole hit on the night. The hit, a single to lead off the seventh inning, spoiled Milwaukee's bid for a combined no-hitter and put him in position to swipe second base, which he did successfully. The stolen base was his 23rd of the season and third in his last five games. Over 506 plate appearances in 2022, Rojas has slashed .267/.347/.380.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
