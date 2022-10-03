Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
“I Call Him The Crime Dog” Cousins Confuses His Teammate With Nickname
Kirk Cousins is just missing his plaid shorts with socks and sandals after cracking a dad-like joke at a teammate's expense. The Vikings quarterback revealed during a media session after practice today that he calls one of his offensive linemen the "Crime Dog" after former MLB 1st baseman Fred McGriff. His lineman had no idea where Kirk got that nickname from.
KEYC
Local bars open early for morning Vikings game
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local bar & grills opened its doors earlier than usual today. At 8 a.m., many businesses in the area, like the Oleander Saloon and Tav on the Ave, invited football fans to come drink and eat during the morning Vikings game. On a regular business day,...
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
