Statesboro, GA

WTGS

Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High student after cafeteria fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Campus Police found a weapon on a student at Windsor Forest High school after a fight broke out in the cafeteria on Wednesday. According to SCCPSS officials, after an altercation took place in the cafeteria, students alerted administrators that they had seen a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

1 man injured after shooting on Cape Street: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Cape Street near I-16 on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department. According to SPD, they're investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Pedestrian injured after crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday. According to Savannah Police, the crash happened at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. One was seriously injured. Several lanes in the area are closed while the department's Traffic Investigation Unit investigates the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

2 dead after fatal weekend crash in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A crash in Toombs County on Saturday left two people dead. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, their 911 Dispatch received a call at about 8:09 a.m. on Saturday via Life 360 about a crash. The person that placed the call said they had seen a crash but couldn't reach the person by phone.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
#Georgia Southern#Police#Robbery#Construction Site#Violent Crime#Southern Courtyard#University Villas
WTGS

Startup farming company bringing 50+ jobs to Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Hardee Greens LLC, a startup indoor vertical farm company, announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County and create 58 new jobs. The company will invest $1.3 million into the new operations, which are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. The...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

City gathers public input on proposed changes to Savannah alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah hosted its first public input meeting Wednesday regarding the latest proposed changes to the alcohol beverage ordinance. Savannah officials said many proposed changes come from City employees, but some are being passed down by the Georgia legislature. "As you all know,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Hispanic business owner reflects on journey thus far

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Madai Rodriguez, the owner of Katrina's Mexican Grill and Patron Bar and Grill, traveled to the United States from Mexico when she was 17-years-old, leaving her friends, family, and former life. She said she left to pursue her dreams of owning her own business and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCAD Film Festival releases schedule, lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design will host its 25th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 22-29, which released its schedule and line-up on Monday. The festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts,...
SAVANNAH, GA

