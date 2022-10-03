Read full article on original website
WTGS
Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High student after cafeteria fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Campus Police found a weapon on a student at Windsor Forest High school after a fight broke out in the cafeteria on Wednesday. According to SCCPSS officials, after an altercation took place in the cafeteria, students alerted administrators that they had seen a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown.
WTGS
1 man injured after shooting on Cape Street: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Cape Street near I-16 on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department. According to SPD, they're investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street. The investigation is ongoing.
WTGS
Police continue search for missing toddler in Chatham County last seen on Wednesday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Dept. are continuing their searching for a missing 20-month-old toddler. At 11 a.m., Thursday, police Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley provided updates on their search efforts thus far, and how to plan to move forward. You can watch that...
WTGS
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead at home last week: Long County Sheriff's Office
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTGS) — The Long County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is conducting an investigation after they discovered a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife dead at their home in Ludowici last week. According to an incident report, deputies discovered Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, and his wife Sashya Cato's...
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
WTGS
Pedestrian injured after crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday. According to Savannah Police, the crash happened at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. One was seriously injured. Several lanes in the area are closed while the department's Traffic Investigation Unit investigates the crash.
WTGS
Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
WTGS
2 dead after fatal weekend crash in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A crash in Toombs County on Saturday left two people dead. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, their 911 Dispatch received a call at about 8:09 a.m. on Saturday via Life 360 about a crash. The person that placed the call said they had seen a crash but couldn't reach the person by phone.
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department responds to house fire on East 31st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. According to SFD, the fire occurred in the 500 block of East 31st Street.
WTGS
Startup farming company bringing 50+ jobs to Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Hardee Greens LLC, a startup indoor vertical farm company, announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County and create 58 new jobs. The company will invest $1.3 million into the new operations, which are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. The...
WTGS
Chatham County DA partners with Justice Innovation Lab for prosecutorial record review
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Representatives with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office (CCDAO) said they are partnering with the Justice Innovation Lab (JIL) to review and improve the office's criminal justice enforcement. CCDAO officials said the JIL team will analyze records from the DA’s office dating back to...
WTGS
City gathers public input on proposed changes to Savannah alcohol ordinance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah hosted its first public input meeting Wednesday regarding the latest proposed changes to the alcohol beverage ordinance. Savannah officials said many proposed changes come from City employees, but some are being passed down by the Georgia legislature. "As you all know,...
WTGS
Savannah Hispanic business owner reflects on journey thus far
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Madai Rodriguez, the owner of Katrina's Mexican Grill and Patron Bar and Grill, traveled to the United States from Mexico when she was 17-years-old, leaving her friends, family, and former life. She said she left to pursue her dreams of owning her own business and...
WTGS
SCAD Film Festival releases schedule, lineup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design will host its 25th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 22-29, which released its schedule and line-up on Monday. The festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts,...
