spectrumlocalnews.com
One of SU's biggest boosters is jumping into NIL, and changing the game for athletes
Could the next Zion Williamson be a center at Syracuse? Or what about under center, the next Trevor Lawrence? Syracuse has officially entered the chat. Adam Weitsman just changed the game by offering $1 million per year to a five-star football player and five-star basketball player to represent his companies.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Notable Pro Football Focus stats from the first five games
If you’re a normal reader of the site this football season, you’ll know that I usually do grades here for the latest Syracuse Orange football game on Tuesdays. But after that “game” against Wagner, do you really need to see grades?. If you want grades, every...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Let’s talk about College Gameday
The Syracuse Orange are 5-0 and ranked in the Top 25 with a big game waiting for them after this bye week. Many fans have spent the last couple of weeks talking themselves into ESPN’s College Gameday making their first-ever visit for a Syracuse football game. Yesterday’s news that...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Game vs. NC State set for 3:30 pm ET kickoff on ACC Network
The No. 22 Syracuse Orange are one win away from going bowling, sitting at 5-0 as one of the 16 undefeated teams left in FBS college football. After the Orange handle business against Bye Week U this Saturday, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15 for a matchup against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, and the game time for that contest has been announced.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: How are you feeling during this by week Syracuse Orange fans?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another week, another edition of TNIAAM Reacts. First of all, a big thank you to...
New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse fall sports update: football isn’t the only top 25 team in the 315
The calendar turns to October and the Syracuse Orange fall sports have turned around their 2021 struggles so far in 2022. Syracuse bounced back and swept the weekend. First, the #13 Orange took out #16 Boston College 3-0 and then they followed that with a 2-1 overtime win over #18 James Madison on Sunday.
cuse.com
Meet the Orange: #11 Lexi McNabb
Lexi McNabb, a freshman guard from Chandler, Ariz., was born bleeding Orange but her journey to Syracuse is her own. In the latest episode of Meet the Orange, McNabb talks about her decision to commit to Syracuse after Felisha Legette-Jack was named head coach in March, her love for all things Disney, and building her own legacy on The Hill.
nunesmagician.com
The 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season preview
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is just three weeks away from its first exhibition game. Perhaps for some of you that seems a bit quicker than anticipated given the football team’s undefeated start. Alas, basketball season draws near and the state of the Syracuse program is as...
Fowler to induct first class in Wall of Distinction: Who made the cut?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fowler will induct the inaugural class of its Wall of Distinction on Friday night. The ceremony is set for halftime of its football game against Oswego, at approximately 6:45 p.m.
‘Jeopardy!’ features another Central New York contestant: ‘We’re pretty smart up here’
For the sixth time in six months, a person from Central New York will appear on “Jeopardy!”. “That means we’re pretty smart up here,” joked Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager who lives in Manlius, N.Y. Austin will appear on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, joining recent contestants...
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
Defense: Surprise indictment in Syracuse slaying must be tossed for being too old
Syracuse, NY — The winding saga of a Syracuse murder case that began eight years ago hit another snag Monday after a defense lawyer argued that prosecutors had misplayed their hand. Shakeith Stackhouse has spent nearly a decade in prison as an accomplice to the death of Marvin Bryant,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?
One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
newyorkupstate.com
The Beach Boys coming to Syracuse, Buffalo for holiday concerts
The Beach Boys are coming to Syracuse for a Christmas concert. ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra will stop at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to perform songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.” The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place
Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
Rock or bust: A 12-year-old Liverpool guitarist is tearing up the Syracuse music scene
Three teens slam danced in front of the public library on a rainy Sunday in Westcott, spraying water on passers-by as they whipped their heads around to Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. Neither the teens nor the guy playing the guitar were bothered by the downpour. Call...
The decades-long chase to land a semiconductor giant near Syracuse (timeline)
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County leaders have spent decades trying to lure a major employer to a few hundred woodland acres of land north of Syracuse. The ideas have ranged from a vehicle factory to an indoor farm to a pharmaceutical plant. (One idea from the 1980s? Make it a landfill.)
