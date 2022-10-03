The No. 22 Syracuse Orange are one win away from going bowling, sitting at 5-0 as one of the 16 undefeated teams left in FBS college football. After the Orange handle business against Bye Week U this Saturday, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15 for a matchup against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, and the game time for that contest has been announced.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO