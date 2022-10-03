ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Let’s talk about College Gameday

The Syracuse Orange are 5-0 and ranked in the Top 25 with a big game waiting for them after this bye week. Many fans have spent the last couple of weeks talking themselves into ESPN’s College Gameday making their first-ever visit for a Syracuse football game. Yesterday’s news that...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Game vs. NC State set for 3:30 pm ET kickoff on ACC Network

The No. 22 Syracuse Orange are one win away from going bowling, sitting at 5-0 as one of the 16 undefeated teams left in FBS college football. After the Orange handle business against Bye Week U this Saturday, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15 for a matchup against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, and the game time for that contest has been announced.
RALEIGH, NC
Syracuse.com

New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Meet the Orange: #11 Lexi McNabb

Lexi McNabb, a freshman guard from Chandler, Ariz., was born bleeding Orange but her journey to Syracuse is her own. In the latest episode of Meet the Orange, McNabb talks about her decision to commit to Syracuse after Felisha Legette-Jack was named head coach in March, her love for all things Disney, and building her own legacy on The Hill.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

The 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season preview

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is just three weeks away from its first exhibition game. Perhaps for some of you that seems a bit quicker than anticipated given the football team’s undefeated start. Alas, basketball season draws near and the state of the Syracuse program is as...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?

One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

The Beach Boys coming to Syracuse, Buffalo for holiday concerts

The Beach Boys are coming to Syracuse for a Christmas concert. ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra will stop at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to perform songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.” The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place

Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
SYRACUSE, NY

