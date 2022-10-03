By Jordan Dajani (CBS SPORTS) The Denver Broncos suffered a devastating blow Sunday, as they lost leading rusher Javonte Williams for the season after he tore his ACL and LCL against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos are reportedly bringing in a veteran to help make up for this loss, as NFL Media reports that Denver is signing Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray actually played in his first game of the season this past Sunday, as he rushed for 57 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in London, where the Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25. He was elevated to the active roster this week...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO