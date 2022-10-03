ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos

According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Colorado State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 5 waiver wire

Normally I'd write a bunch of fluffy sentences up here to tease the exciting info to come, tickle your funny bone and otherwise introduce the 2,000 words of brilliant and invaluable waiver wire advice. But this week, we're dealing with an RB-pocalypse and just have too much to cover. No time (or words) to waste.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'

A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
CBS Denver

Broncos signing Latavius Murray off Saints practice squad, per report

By Jordan Dajani (CBS SPORTS) The Denver Broncos suffered a devastating blow Sunday, as they lost leading rusher Javonte Williams for the season after he tore his ACL and LCL against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos are reportedly bringing in a veteran to help make up for this loss, as NFL Media reports that Denver is signing Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray actually played in his first game of the season this past Sunday, as he rushed for 57 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in London, where the Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25. He was elevated to the active roster this week...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football
ClutchPoints

Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022

Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Breece Hall has taken over

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 4's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets, talk about which players are deserving of an upgrade on their Madden ratings, and debut Cap or No Cap!
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR

Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. The Colts officially ruled out Taylor due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. With the quick turnaround, Taylor wasn't medically ready despite saying Tuesday he wanted to play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy