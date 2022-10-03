ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos

According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule acknowledges QB Baker Mayfield's struggles, declines job security questions

Matt Rhule entered his third season with the Panthers atop perhaps the warmest seat in the NFL. It has only gotten hotter after Rhule's Panthers have won just one of their first four games. Carolina's performance in Sunday's loss to Arizona was a new low point of the campaign, as the Panthers were outgained 338-220 in yards, converted just 2 of 10 third-down attempts and fell to the Cardinals in a game that was more lopsided than the 26-16 final score indicated.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 5 waiver wire

Normally I'd write a bunch of fluffy sentences up here to tease the exciting info to come, tickle your funny bone and otherwise introduce the 2,000 words of brilliant and invaluable waiver wire advice. But this week, we're dealing with an RB-pocalypse and just have too much to cover. No time (or words) to waste.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season

Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Don't sleep on Ryan Tannehill

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 5 matchups and give you their sleepers. And let you...
Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm. "There's no sense of panic. There's no sense of chaos around here," Wentz said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "We're going into Week 5. We know how we've played (and) it wasn't up to our standards. But at the same time, I know everyone in that locker room has a ton of confidence. We've seen spurts of what we're capable of. ... We know the sense of urgency that there is but there's no panic by any means."
Colts vs. Broncos: Final injury report for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their final injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. While the Colts conducted walkthroughs all week to ease recovery on the short week, the statuses on the injury reports are estimations of what a player would have had on a typical practice day. The Colts ruled out four total players, three of which are starters and the other being a high-end rotational piece.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. VisitNFL.com's transaction hubfor a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 2-2-0 GAME-DAY STATUS. RB Latavius Murray, is expected to be inactive for tonight's game against the Colts, NFL...
