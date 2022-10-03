After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm. "There's no sense of panic. There's no sense of chaos around here," Wentz said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "We're going into Week 5. We know how we've played (and) it wasn't up to our standards. But at the same time, I know everyone in that locker room has a ton of confidence. We've seen spurts of what we're capable of. ... We know the sense of urgency that there is but there's no panic by any means."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO