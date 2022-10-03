Read full article on original website
NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos
Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
NFL
Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'
Dak Prescott will get an update on the progress of his injured throwing thumb during Tuesday's doctor's appointment, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't sound optimistic that the quarterback will be ready for Week 5. Asked on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) on Tuesday morning if Prescott is able...
NFL
Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will miss at least four weeks due to a knee injury. The club placed the pass rusher on injured reserve Tuesday, forcing him out for at least the next four games. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Gregory will undergo arthroscopic...
NFL
Panthers coach Matt Rhule acknowledges QB Baker Mayfield's struggles, declines job security questions
Matt Rhule entered his third season with the Panthers atop perhaps the warmest seat in the NFL. It has only gotten hotter after Rhule's Panthers have won just one of their first four games. Carolina's performance in Sunday's loss to Arizona was a new low point of the campaign, as the Panthers were outgained 338-220 in yards, converted just 2 of 10 third-down attempts and fell to the Cardinals in a game that was more lopsided than the 26-16 final score indicated.
NFL
Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos
Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Lindsay joins the...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 5 waiver wire
Normally I'd write a bunch of fluffy sentences up here to tease the exciting info to come, tickle your funny bone and otherwise introduce the 2,000 words of brilliant and invaluable waiver wire advice. But this week, we're dealing with an RB-pocalypse and just have too much to cover. No time (or words) to waste.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Three players who can rebound after slow first quarter of season
Hard to believe we're already a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL regular season. For some players, the first four games have been fruitful, a promising beginning to what could be a prolific season. For others, well, it's time to just turn the page and hopefully start anew.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season
Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
NFL
Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate
The Buccaneers are spending Wednesday's practice without their quarterback and head coach. Todd Bowles is not with the team for the mid-week session, missing the work day for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will handle Bowles' responsibilities and speak following practice. "He's fine," Goodwin said of Bowles, per...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Don't sleep on Ryan Tannehill
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 5 matchups and give you their sleepers. And let you...
NFL
Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season
After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm. "There's no sense of panic. There's no sense of chaos around here," Wentz said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "We're going into Week 5. We know how we've played (and) it wasn't up to our standards. But at the same time, I know everyone in that locker room has a ton of confidence. We've seen spurts of what we're capable of. ... We know the sense of urgency that there is but there's no panic by any means."
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that the hope is the joint investigation will conclude within the...
Colts vs. Broncos: Final injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their final injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. While the Colts conducted walkthroughs all week to ease recovery on the short week, the statuses on the injury reports are estimations of what a player would have had on a typical practice day. The Colts ruled out four total players, three of which are starters and the other being a high-end rotational piece.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. VisitNFL.com's transaction hubfor a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 2-2-0 GAME-DAY STATUS. RB Latavius Murray, is expected to be inactive for tonight's game against the Colts, NFL...
NFL
Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup
Let the Kenny Pickett era begin in Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday the rookie first-round pick will make the start in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills in place of Mitchell Trubisky. "Kenny will start this week," Tomlin told reporters. "We made the change, obviously. Mitch's performance was...
NFL
NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2022 season: Multiple reps for Jets, Packers, Seahawks, three others
With the 2022 NFL regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today. Gardner is already establishing himself as one of the premier players at his position. He has...
