Associates at many law firms have a number of tasks they need to conduct in additional to completing legal assignments and billing hours. At many firms, associates need to contribute to business development efforts that help partners originate new business. This process has the benefit of teaching associates how business development works so that associates are better situated to sign clients when they step into more senior roles. As part of business development efforts, many attorneys write articles about legal subjects that are published in legal publications or on law firm websites. Many law firms give partners authorship attribution even though partners spend little or no time writing these articles. This is not fair, and partners should not take credit for articles that they had little role in writing.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO