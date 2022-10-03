ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

abovethelaw.com

Descendants Of Serranus Hastings Sue To Keep Name Of Genocider On Law School

Chancellor and Dean David Faigman shared with the Hastings community that a lawsuit was filed by descendants of Serranus Hastings and a group of alumni opposing the name change. Despite the setback, Faigman had encouraging words about the name change. We are disappointed that this group of individuals wants to...
LAW
abovethelaw.com

How Do You Judge -- Credentials Or Experience?

There were two partners I’d like to discuss at the firm where I started practicing in 1984. The first had graduated with no apparent distinction from Yale Law School. He knew exactly how to judge applicants to the firm: “What matters is where you go to law school. How you perform is irrelevant. What matters is that you were accepted at a great school and that you could swim in those waters.”
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Partners Shouldn't Take Credit for Articles Written By Associates

Associates at many law firms have a number of tasks they need to conduct in additional to completing legal assignments and billing hours. At many firms, associates need to contribute to business development efforts that help partners originate new business. This process has the benefit of teaching associates how business development works so that associates are better situated to sign clients when they step into more senior roles. As part of business development efforts, many attorneys write articles about legal subjects that are published in legal publications or on law firm websites. Many law firms give partners authorship attribution even though partners spend little or no time writing these articles. This is not fair, and partners should not take credit for articles that they had little role in writing.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Want To Know Who SCOTUS Spouses Work For? TOO BAD!

Supreme Court ethics problems — they’re not just for Clarence Thomas. According to a report from Politico, Supreme Court justices would really rather the public *not* know exactly how their spouses make money. Yes, that’s even if they are attorneys and may EASILY advise clients on matters before he Court. Wheeeee!
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationCanada

Why women's studies programs in Canada are more important than ever

As we witness the reversal of women’s rights worldwide, it’s clear that women cannot become complacent about protecting their civil liberties. According to the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda, the world is not on track for meeting its goal of gender equality for women by 2030. Although Canada has committed to gender equality, there is still an ongoing struggle for women to realize their fullest human potential. This struggle includes barriers to education, access to financial resources and living free from gender-based and sexual violence, systemic racism and all forms of discrimination affecting women’s lives. Women’s histories in Canada are punctuated by a...
AMERICAS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
abovethelaw.com

Being Bad With Numbers Is Forgivable, But You'd Think A Big Firm Would Know Better Than To Allegedly Facilitate Fraud

Few things grind my gears more than multimillion-dollar companies using bankruptcy to avoid paying out the money that they’ve hidden away. But enough about Johnson & Johnson snubbing cancer patients — this is about Biglaw. BakerHostetler, a national law firm specializing in business and tax, was recently accused of facilitating fraud in the order of about $100M.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Association of Online Investment Platforms Visits Congress, Discusses Benefits of Jobs Act 4.0, More

Last week, the Association of Online Investment Platforms (AOIP), a young group aiming to advocate on behalf of online capital formation including securities crowdfunding, visited Congressional staff as well as individuals at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The AOIP members discussed possible legislation and regulations that may impact the investment crowdfunding industry and private markets in general.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Women Are Ditching Biglaw

Hint: Last year only 35 percent circulated back to Biglaw, but Biglaw’s retention of women has gotten even worse. Because so much of legal work begins and ends with documents, the best way to immediately benefit from workflow automation is through legal document automation. Celebrated NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

It’s Not A Lie If You Believe It

Ginni Thomas testified to the January 6 committee that she still believes the election was stolen from Donald Trump. They wouldn’t call it the “big” lie if it went down easy! But she also testified that she and Clarence don’t talk about work, which might be even less believable than her stolen election claim. Also, an attorney billed 277 hours to review 20 documents… that seems like something the firm should’ve stopped earlier. And Judge James Ho is trying to help conservative Yale students by announcing he’ll never hire them. And you thought Ginni wasn’t making sense.
ELECTIONS
abovethelaw.com

Debt Relief Haters Are The Worst -- See Also

Is It Really A Boycott If No One Knows About It? Asking for some federal judges apparently butt hurt they didn’t get into Yale Law. There are associates that want to stay in Biglaw, but for personal reasons they need to relocate to another major legal market. Here are answers…
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 10.05.22

* Have you heard of Texas’ No Surprises Act? Here’s a primer. [AMA-ASSN]. * New Jersey is trying to make a Voting Rights Act of its own. [New Jersey Monitor]. * The newest objection to Biden’s loan relief? It helps Black people too much. [Wa Po]. Chris...
POLITICS
programminginsider.com

Must See Documentaries About the Future of Education

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. We all know the importance of formal education but as the technology changes and evolves, so does the way human beings perceive information. The learning process faces a great amount of challenge with uncountable creative ways information can be displayed. This way, today’s students must be independent lifelong learners given that we live in a rapidly growing digital economy era.
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

What To Do When Free Speech No Longer Pays The Bills?

Google and Facebook, which currently control the bulk of digital advertising and have become the main source of news for many Americans. A huge number of search results on Google link to news stories, reproducing enough content for users to consume. But 65% of these users do not click through to the news publishers’ websites. This means that even when their work has delivered value to the public, the businesses actually investing in and doing the work of journalism can’t earn sufficient advertising revenue to cover their costs. Needless to say, this is not economically sustainable.
POLITICS
The Hill

How to keep leadership white: Ban affirmative action

The Supreme Court will soon decide whether to ban any consideration of race in college admissions. It is well established that eliminating consideration of race will lead to a substantial reduction in the number of underrepresented minority students at elite colleges. But the consequences to society of less student diversity at top colleges extend far beyond the impact on individual students or universities. Banning affirmative action would have clear and devastating consequences on our country’s progress toward racial equity by exacerbating the current underrepresentation of diverse leaders and professionals.
COLLEGES

