Read full article on original website
Related
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
UC Berkeley Law School's 'Jew Free Zones': the Latest Progressive Trend | Opinion
Toleration of antisemitism, whether it originates in the political Left or the Right, is a clear sign of civilizational decline.
Washington Examiner
The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else
When the Left derides “ disinformation ” as a threat, they’re making a confession. They are, in effect, admitting that ideas and opinions that run counter to the preferred establishment narrative are a threat to their control and that they will go to extraordinary lengths to stamp them out.
abovethelaw.com
Descendants Of Serranus Hastings Sue To Keep Name Of Genocider On Law School
Chancellor and Dean David Faigman shared with the Hastings community that a lawsuit was filed by descendants of Serranus Hastings and a group of alumni opposing the name change. Despite the setback, Faigman had encouraging words about the name change. We are disappointed that this group of individuals wants to...
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
How Do You Judge -- Credentials Or Experience?
There were two partners I’d like to discuss at the firm where I started practicing in 1984. The first had graduated with no apparent distinction from Yale Law School. He knew exactly how to judge applicants to the firm: “What matters is where you go to law school. How you perform is irrelevant. What matters is that you were accepted at a great school and that you could swim in those waters.”
LAW・
abovethelaw.com
Partners Shouldn't Take Credit for Articles Written By Associates
Associates at many law firms have a number of tasks they need to conduct in additional to completing legal assignments and billing hours. At many firms, associates need to contribute to business development efforts that help partners originate new business. This process has the benefit of teaching associates how business development works so that associates are better situated to sign clients when they step into more senior roles. As part of business development efforts, many attorneys write articles about legal subjects that are published in legal publications or on law firm websites. Many law firms give partners authorship attribution even though partners spend little or no time writing these articles. This is not fair, and partners should not take credit for articles that they had little role in writing.
abovethelaw.com
Want To Know Who SCOTUS Spouses Work For? TOO BAD!
Supreme Court ethics problems — they’re not just for Clarence Thomas. According to a report from Politico, Supreme Court justices would really rather the public *not* know exactly how their spouses make money. Yes, that’s even if they are attorneys and may EASILY advise clients on matters before he Court. Wheeeee!
Why women's studies programs in Canada are more important than ever
As we witness the reversal of women’s rights worldwide, it’s clear that women cannot become complacent about protecting their civil liberties. According to the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda, the world is not on track for meeting its goal of gender equality for women by 2030. Although Canada has committed to gender equality, there is still an ongoing struggle for women to realize their fullest human potential. This struggle includes barriers to education, access to financial resources and living free from gender-based and sexual violence, systemic racism and all forms of discrimination affecting women’s lives. Women’s histories in Canada are punctuated by a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abovethelaw.com
Being Bad With Numbers Is Forgivable, But You'd Think A Big Firm Would Know Better Than To Allegedly Facilitate Fraud
Few things grind my gears more than multimillion-dollar companies using bankruptcy to avoid paying out the money that they’ve hidden away. But enough about Johnson & Johnson snubbing cancer patients — this is about Biglaw. BakerHostetler, a national law firm specializing in business and tax, was recently accused of facilitating fraud in the order of about $100M.
crowdfundinsider.com
Association of Online Investment Platforms Visits Congress, Discusses Benefits of Jobs Act 4.0, More
Last week, the Association of Online Investment Platforms (AOIP), a young group aiming to advocate on behalf of online capital formation including securities crowdfunding, visited Congressional staff as well as individuals at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The AOIP members discussed possible legislation and regulations that may impact the investment crowdfunding industry and private markets in general.
abovethelaw.com
Women Are Ditching Biglaw
Hint: Last year only 35 percent circulated back to Biglaw, but Biglaw’s retention of women has gotten even worse. Because so much of legal work begins and ends with documents, the best way to immediately benefit from workflow automation is through legal document automation. Celebrated NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg...
abovethelaw.com
It’s Not A Lie If You Believe It
Ginni Thomas testified to the January 6 committee that she still believes the election was stolen from Donald Trump. They wouldn’t call it the “big” lie if it went down easy! But she also testified that she and Clarence don’t talk about work, which might be even less believable than her stolen election claim. Also, an attorney billed 277 hours to review 20 documents… that seems like something the firm should’ve stopped earlier. And Judge James Ho is trying to help conservative Yale students by announcing he’ll never hire them. And you thought Ginni wasn’t making sense.
abovethelaw.com
Debt Relief Haters Are The Worst -- See Also
Is It Really A Boycott If No One Knows About It? Asking for some federal judges apparently butt hurt they didn’t get into Yale Law. There are associates that want to stay in Biglaw, but for personal reasons they need to relocate to another major legal market. Here are answers…
Mandated Diversity Statement Drives Jonathan Haidt To Quit Academic Society
It was probably inevitable that Jonathan Haidt, an academic long concerned about the politicization of academia, would eventually be caught up in the displacement of intellectual inquiry by ideological rigidity. Last week the New York University (NYU) psychology professor announced that he would resign at the end of the year...
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 10.05.22
* Have you heard of Texas’ No Surprises Act? Here’s a primer. [AMA-ASSN]. * New Jersey is trying to make a Voting Rights Act of its own. [New Jersey Monitor]. * The newest objection to Biden’s loan relief? It helps Black people too much. [Wa Po]. Chris...
programminginsider.com
Must See Documentaries About the Future of Education
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. We all know the importance of formal education but as the technology changes and evolves, so does the way human beings perceive information. The learning process faces a great amount of challenge with uncountable creative ways information can be displayed. This way, today’s students must be independent lifelong learners given that we live in a rapidly growing digital economy era.
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
abovethelaw.com
What To Do When Free Speech No Longer Pays The Bills?
Google and Facebook, which currently control the bulk of digital advertising and have become the main source of news for many Americans. A huge number of search results on Google link to news stories, reproducing enough content for users to consume. But 65% of these users do not click through to the news publishers’ websites. This means that even when their work has delivered value to the public, the businesses actually investing in and doing the work of journalism can’t earn sufficient advertising revenue to cover their costs. Needless to say, this is not economically sustainable.
How to keep leadership white: Ban affirmative action
The Supreme Court will soon decide whether to ban any consideration of race in college admissions. It is well established that eliminating consideration of race will lead to a substantial reduction in the number of underrepresented minority students at elite colleges. But the consequences to society of less student diversity at top colleges extend far beyond the impact on individual students or universities. Banning affirmative action would have clear and devastating consequences on our country’s progress toward racial equity by exacerbating the current underrepresentation of diverse leaders and professionals.
The ‘data divide’ is a new form of injustice. Ending it could help us meet humanity’s greatest challenges
Banks and corporations are spending hundreds of billions on data capabilities, while civil society around the world lacks access. Just as the digital divide kept millions of people from accessing the advantages of the Internet a generation ago, there is a new “data divide” separating the haves from the have-nots.
Comments / 0