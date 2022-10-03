Read full article on original website
Boss Responds to Online Backlash Over LinkedIn Post Slamming Job Applicants
Jibreel Ameen told Newsweek his post was "misinterpreted" after it came in for criticism from Reddit users on the antiwork subreddit.
Supreme Court will take up a case challenging legal immunity for tech sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google
Former President Trump and Republicans railed against the Section 230 protections, which shield tech companies from lawsuits for user-created content.
Washington Examiner
The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else
When the Left derides “ disinformation ” as a threat, they’re making a confession. They are, in effect, admitting that ideas and opinions that run counter to the preferred establishment narrative are a threat to their control and that they will go to extraordinary lengths to stamp them out.
TODAY.com
Candidate for U.S. Congress is shown giving birth in new campaign ad
A Louisiana mom running for U.S. Congress gives birth in a new campaign ad to oppose her state's tough abortion laws. In the ad released on Oct. 3 by Katie Darling, 36, who is running against Congressman Steve Scalise, she calls Louisiana's abortion ban "one of the strictest and most severe in the country."
The Verge
The Supreme Court will determine whether you can sue platforms for hosting terrorists
The Supreme Court will take up two cases testing legal protections for apps and websites, according to a newly released list of orders. The first case is Gonzalez v. Google, a dispute over whether sites’ recommendation systems are covered by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The second is Twitter v. Taamneh, which covers the standard for finding a site illegally supporting terrorists.
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Gizmodo
Election Software CEO Arrested Over Suspected Poll Worker Data Theft
The founder and CEO of Konnech, a company at the center of many 2020 election denier conspiracy theories, was arrested on Tuesday under suspicion of data theft. Specifically, Eugene Yu is accused of storing Los Angeles County poll worker information on servers in China, in violation of Konnech’s contract with the county, according to a press statement from the LA County District Attorney’s Office. The story was first reported by The New York Times.
The Verge
All Twitter users in the US will start to see crowdsourced fact checks on tweets
Twitter is further expanding its community moderation program, Birdwatch, to all US users beginning today, the company announced. Birdwatch, first announced in 2021, is one of Twitter’s attempts to curb misinformation on its platform by inviting users to contribute to the fact checking process. The program allows a small group of Twitter users to add notes to potentially misleading tweets; the notes that are voted as helpful appear as context for the public to see. Birdwatch has been slowly expanding — now, helpful notes will be visible to all US users, though not everyone will be able to add context or rank other contributions.
Amazon sues Washington's labor agency over alleged hazards
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries to remedy any types of workplace hazards during the company’s pending appeal over the citations. Amazon argued in the lawsuit the agency has not proven any of its allegations, and requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment. Matt Ross, a spokesperson for the agency, said the department is aware of the lawsuit and will review it along with the state’s attorney general’s office.
The Verge
How Twitter employees are reacting to today’s Elon Musk news
Today let’s talk about the backdrop against which he made this decision, whether it’s somehow an incredibly elaborate effort to get out of the deal, and what Twitter’s beleaguered employees are saying about it internally. Did the news come as a surprise? Sure, I suppose. The billionaire...
The Verge
‘Maximum amazing’: here’s what we think we know about Elon Musk’s plan for Twitter
“I have a ton of ideas,” Elon Musk texted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in April, “but lmk if I’m pushing too hard. I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing.” This was a few days after he agreed to join the company’s board — and a few weeks before he decided to buy the company instead, before trying to renege on that deal, before suing and being sued by Twitter, before apparently deciding to go through with it after all. For all the back and forth over the last several months, it’s still clear that Musk likes Twitter as a platform, understands its appeal and power, and has lots of ideas for how to change it.
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
"Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!?" Riley allegedly texted Elon Musk on March 24. "America is going INSANE."
ABC News
'GMA' Hispanic Heritage Month Inspiration List 2022: Celebrating Latina entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship is intrinsic to the fabric of Latino culture in the U.S. To mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, "Good Morning America" is spotlighting the vibrant community of Latina entrepreneurs and business owners, from companies big and small, who make up the fabric of our country. Latino-owned businesses are the fastest-growing...
Student Debt Relief’s Efforts To Close Racial Wealth Gap Is ‘Improper,’ Conservative Group Says In Lawsuit
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is showing us who they really are. The post Student Debt Relief’s Efforts To Close Racial Wealth Gap Is ‘Improper,’ Conservative Group Says In Lawsuit appeared first on NewsOne.
The Verge
Judge says Twitter can search Musk team’s texts for Twitter whistleblower details
The Delaware Court of Chancery says Twitter can proceed with a limited probe to figure out whether whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko contacted billionaire Elon Musk’s lawyers before he backed out of the deal. The decision was released shortly before Musk reportedly asked to close the deal on its original terms.
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Biden Hands Pandemic Policy Opponents Leg Up in Legal Disputes
President Joe Biden’s litigation opponents are seizing on his remark that the pandemic is “over” as they challenge policies adopted in response to the public health crisis. Republican attorneys general in six states noted Biden’s comment to “60 Minutes” last month in a Sept. 29 suit challenging...
The Verge
Facebook Oversight Board to review Iranian protest content
The Facebook Oversight Board announced Tuesday that it was reviewing a company decision to remove a post calling for the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the wake of nationwide protests in the country. In its Tuesday announcement, the board describes the July post as depicting...
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
The former chief security officer for Uber was convicted Wednesday of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.A federal jury in San Francisco convicted Joseph Sullivan of obstructing justice and concealing knowledge that a federal felony had been committed, federal prosecutors said.Sullivan remains free on bond pending sentencing and could face a total of eight years in prison on the two charges when he is sentenced, prosecutors said.“Technology companies in the Northern District of California collect and store vast amounts of data from users,”...
Elon Musk offers to end legal fight and buy Twitter for $44 billion
In a statement, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving an offer letter from Elon Musk.
Freethink
Inventions that are fighting the rise of facial recognition technology
Concerned about the rise of facial-recognition technology, some designers are creating fashion for a somewhat counterintuitive purpose: not to get noticed, at least by the cameras. In the Netherlands, Jip van Leeuwenstein designed a transparent “surveillance exclusion” mask that obfuscates a wearer’s face to facial-recognition cameras but not other people....
